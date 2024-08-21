Microsoft, Byowave, and 8BitDo team up to create new 'Designed for Xbox' accessibility controllers

Microsoft has announced a new range of 'Designed for Xbox' accessibility controllers at Gamescom 2024. One has been created in-house, while others come from manufacturers Byowave and 8BitDo.

First up is the Xbox Adaptive Joystick. Launching in 'early 2025' and being sold exclusively through the Microsoft Store for $29.99 (around £24.99), this will be an entry-level wired joystick "designed to meet the needs of players with limited mobility as a companion for the Xbox Adaptive Controller and other Xbox controllers, including the Xbox Wireless Controller or Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2," according to a Microsoft press release.

Next up is Byowave's 'Designed for Xbox' Proteus Controller. Available to buy now from Byowave's website, this is a highly modular controller that allows players to snap together individual, sphere-like pieces to tailor a gaming experience to their needs and preferences. Some examples include stacked vertically to resemble a flight stick or as a 2x2 layout with sticks and modules facing outwards. At $299 (around £229) it certainly doesn't come cheap, though.

Lastly is 8BitDo's contribution: the 8BitDo Lite SE 2.4G Wireless Controller for Xbox. 8BitDo regularly features in our guides to the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers, and it's no surprise here that the brand's new accessibility pad has low-resistance face buttons, Hall effect thumbsticks, and a symmetrical layout for greater ease of use. It's also compatible with the Xbox Adaptive Controller and is purchasable now for $59.99 from 8BitDo's website.

Microsoft is also expanding its Xbox Design Lab service with 3D printable files for adaptive thumbsticks toppers. Microsoft is providing this service at no extra cost, and six thumbstick designs are available to suit a variety of playstyles and preferences.

