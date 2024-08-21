Razer has unleashed the Kraken V4 – the latest in its line of iconic gaming headsets

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer has just launched the latest in its iconic lineup of wireless gaming headsets. The Razer Kraken V4 is available to purchase now, and a wired model - known as the Razer Kraken V4 X - is coming sometime during 'Q3 2024' according to a Razer press release.
The Razer Kraken V4 sits at the higher end of that mid-range price spectrum, coming in at $179.99 / £179.99. Meanwhile, the upcoming wired model will retail for significantly less at $79.99 / £79.99 when it launches sometime this year.
The Razer Kraken V4 seems like it's quite a versatile headset. It's got three connection types (Razer HyperSpeed Wireless via 2.4GHz connection, Bluetooth, and wired) and is compatible with PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, Steam Deck, and mobile devices.
It features Razer-specific titanium 40mm drivers, which the brand says allows the Kraken V4 to push out "exceptional highs, mids, and lows that do not muddy, providing a rich listening experience for deeper immersion."
Furthermore, the headset has support for THX spatial audio. This should provide an enhanced soundstage across a range of supported titles. It could be exceptionally immersive in single-player games, or give you that slight edge in tense multiplayer matches online.
Of course, it wouldn't quite be a Razer headset without a smattering of RGB, and the Kraken V4 delivers. This is the first Razer headset in the brand's history to feature 9-zone earcup lighting, which should provide even richer color detail and a more convincing RGB effect overall. As ever, RGB pattern presets will be available via the Chroma Studio software, allowing you to customize the color pattern to your liking.
The Razer Kraken V4 could well end up being a contender for the best wireless gaming headsets. It seems to have a very impressive feature set, especially in regards to the improved RGB lighting, THX spatial audio, and those slick titanium drivers.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.