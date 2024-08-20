SteelSeries and Blizzard team up to create a limited World of Warcraft edition of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 gaming headset

A World of Warcraft edition of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 wireless gaming headset has been announced, alongside a limited edition mouse, mousepad, and set of keycaps. All products in the collection will be available to purchase from September 24, 2024, from both SteelSeries and Blizzard's online stores.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 World of Warcraft Edition bears all the same features of the original model including 360-degree spatial audio support, 35-40 hour battery life, and multiplatform support for PC, PlayStation consoles as well as Nintendo Switch.

The headset's aesthetic is certainly pretty eye-catching. It features a gold-hued headband and the iconic World of Warcraft 'W' on the ear cups. If you're interested, it'll run you $199.99 (likely around £194.99) which is $20 over the $179.99 retail price of the base model. As an added bonus, this World of Warcraft edition includes the Grinning Reaver mount for use in the game.

The collection also features a World of Warcraft edition of the SteelSeries Aerox 9 Wireless Gaming Mouse. This will be available for $159.99 (around £129.99) and comes packed with the Lil'Flameo in-game pet item. Want a mouse mat to go along with that? The collection features the QcK XXL mousepad. Measuring a giant 900mm x 400mm (and coming in at 2mm thick), it looks perfect for large desks, includes the Battle Turtle mount for use in-game, and comes in at $39.99 (around £29.99).

Interestingly, a limited edition keycap is also part of this collection. Inspired by World of Warcraft's Sword of Sargeras, SteelSeries notes that: "Each individual key cap has been resin-casted and hand-painted to depict the Sword which is a monument to the Burning Legion’s defeat that pierces the crust of Azeroth." They also mention that the keycap will be in very limited quantity, costing $79.99 (around $59.99).

Finally, SteelSeries booster packs for the Arctis Nova 7 have also made their way into the World of Warcraft collection. Alliance and Horde speaker plates and headband sets will be available, costing $39.99 (around £29.99) each. Both the booster packs and the limited edition keycap also come with the in-game Battle Turtle mount as an extra.

