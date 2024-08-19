PowerA has unveiled the OPS v1 and OPS v3 Pro wireless controllers designed for PC and cloud gamers

Gaming accessory manufacturer PowerA has just revealed the OPS v1 and OPS v3 Pro, two new controllers geared towards PC and cloud gaming. Both are part of a new ‘overpowered’ series of PC-compatible controllers.

The PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller is the most affordable of the pair, with a retail price of $49.99. It offers a low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection through its USB adapter in addition to Bluetooth support and wired play via an included 10ft / 3m USB-C cable. While its overall design looks fairly standard, it does offer some higher-end features including Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers, adjustable trigger locks, a programmable turbo button, four remappable inputs, and a 20-hour battery life.

The PowerA OPS v3 Pro Wireless Controller is significantly more expensive at $99.99 and offers all of the features of the OPS v1 plus plenty of welcome additions. For example, it uses more tactile mechanical switches on its D-pad, face buttons, and shoulder buttons. The height of the thumbsticks can also be adjusted between three levels without the need for any extra parts or tools.

It also features two more remappable buttons (taking the total up to six), eye-catching multi-zone RGB lighting, and an increase in battery life to 30 hours. Like other high-end wireless controllers, the OPS v3 Pro comes bundled with a charging stand. Pre-orders for both models are available now and are expected to ship next month.

All things considered, the OPS v1 and OPS v3 Pro look like compelling options for PC gamers after a new controller. Only time will tell whether they will rank among the best PC controllers, but they'll be facing strong competition from the likes of the GameSir T4 Kaleid, which offers similar features to the OPS v1 at a slightly more affordable price, and high-end favorites like the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra.

