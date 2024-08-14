GameSir has released an officially licensed limited edition Iron Man Xbox controller

Gaming peripheral manufacturer GameSir has released a limited edition version of its GameSir G7 HE Xbox controller with an officially licensed Iron Man design.

It comes in a striking red and gold colorway, with a print of the popular Marvel character on its faceplate. This limited edition variant offers all the features of the original GameSir G7 HE, which includes Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers, micro switch face buttons, and textured rubber grips.

The controller’s face plate is also attached magnetically and can be quickly removed and swapped out with other designs. That’s not the only customization option, though, as there are also two remappable inputs on the rear of the controller. Just bear in mind that this is a wired only model and comes packaged with a 3m detachable USB-C cable.

The controller is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. It costs $59.99 / £49.99 via the GameSir website - an impressively affordable price given its limited edition status and the many high-end features on offer. Each purchase includes a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate too, which is definitely a welcome bonus.

Although you might not have heard of the GameSir brand, we consider other GameSir products, namely the GameSir Kaleid and GameSir T4 Kaleid, among some of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers on the market right now.

We awarded the GameSir Kaleid four and a half out of five stars in our review, where we praised its high-quality thumbsticks and impressive RGB lighting. The GameSir T4 Kaleid also scored four and a half out of five stars thanks to its satisfying tactile buttons and high degree of customizability.

