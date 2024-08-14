GameSir has released an officially licensed limited edition Iron Man Xbox controller
It's available now
Gaming peripheral manufacturer GameSir has released a limited edition version of its GameSir G7 HE Xbox controller with an officially licensed Iron Man design.
It comes in a striking red and gold colorway, with a print of the popular Marvel character on its faceplate. This limited edition variant offers all the features of the original GameSir G7 HE, which includes Hall effect thumbsticks and triggers, micro switch face buttons, and textured rubber grips.
The controller’s face plate is also attached magnetically and can be quickly removed and swapped out with other designs. That’s not the only customization option, though, as there are also two remappable inputs on the rear of the controller. Just bear in mind that this is a wired only model and comes packaged with a 3m detachable USB-C cable.
The controller is compatible with PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. It costs $59.99 / £49.99 via the GameSir website - an impressively affordable price given its limited edition status and the many high-end features on offer. Each purchase includes a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate too, which is definitely a welcome bonus.
Although you might not have heard of the GameSir brand, we consider other GameSir products, namely the GameSir Kaleid and GameSir T4 Kaleid, among some of the best Xbox controllers and best PC controllers on the market right now.
We awarded the GameSir Kaleid four and a half out of five stars in our review, where we praised its high-quality thumbsticks and impressive RGB lighting. The GameSir T4 Kaleid also scored four and a half out of five stars thanks to its satisfying tactile buttons and high degree of customizability.
You might also like...
- Nintendo Switch 2 to launch in April 2025 at the earliest according to reports
- I tried the new Black Myth: Wukong benchmark and was pleasantly surprised by the results on my aging PC
- It seems like Geralt probably won't be The Witcher 4's protagonist according to his voice actor
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.