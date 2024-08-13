It seems like Geralt probably won't be The Witcher 4's protagonist according to his voice actor

It's seeming more likely than ever that The Witcher 4, currently in the early stages of development at CD Projekt Red, won't feature series protagonist Geralt of Rivia as the leading man this time.

Spotted by VGC, Geralt's voice actor, Doug Cockle, spoke as a guest on a YouTube channel known as Fall Damage. During the spot, he revealed some rather interesting tidbits about the upcoming game.

"What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don't know how much," Cockle said during the interview. "The game won't focus on Geralt - it's not about him this time. We don't know who it's about, I'm excited to find out, I wanna know!"

Cockle added that he hasn't seen the script for The Witcher 4 yet, but also teased that he wouldn't be able to say anything even if he had seen it. The Witcher 4 was initially announced way back in early 2022, and CD Projekt Red has already hinted that it will be the first game of "a new saga" for the series. Late last year, it was reported that nearly 330 employees were working on the project. This has since grown to over 400 CD Projekt Red staff.

The Polish developer is yet to confirm who The Witcher 4's protagonist will be, but it's long been speculated that the game will focus on Geralt's protégé, Ciri. Even then, there's potential for it to be a new character entirely or, perhaps CD Projekt Red takes the Cyberpunk 2077 route and allows us to make our own Witcher through character creation elements.

The Witcher 4 is likely still a good few years away, but a remake of the first game in the series is also in development right now, which should tide many over until the next big release.

