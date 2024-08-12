Tango Gameworks gets a second life under PUBG Battlegrounds publisher Krafton

Finally a bit of good news as developer Tango Gameworks appears to have survived its closure. The studio, responsible for The Evil Within series, Ghostwire Tokyo and the critically-acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush, has now been acquired by PUBG Battlegrounds publisher Krafton Inc.
Announced via a Krafton press release, it seems that Tango Gameworks will get to work on that Hi-Fi Rush sequel after all. The press release reads: "As part of this strategic agreement, KRAFTON intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to ensure a smooth transition and maintain continuity at Tango Gameworks, allowing the talented team to continue developing the Hi-Fi Rush IP and explore future projects."
Krafton also confirms that Tango Gameworks' existing game catalog won't be affected in the transition: "There will be no impact on the existing game catalog of The Evil Within, The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and the original Hi-Fi Rush game, and they will remain available everywhere they are available today."
If you're somehow unaware, Tango Gameworks - alongside Arkane Austin - were shuttered by Microsoft back in May of this year. The corporation cited a "reprioritization of titles and resources" as the reason for the particularly grim decision.
Now that Tango Gameworks has found a home, however, response on social media has largely been one of elation. John Johanas, creative director at Tango Gameworks as well as the director of Hi-Fi Rush, posted to X / Twitter: "We're back, baby!"
While we won't know exactly what Tango Gameworks plans to work on next, it does seem likely we'll get that Hi-Fi Rush sequel based on Krafton's plans to expand the IP. For now, watch this space and collectively breathe a sigh of relief that one of the most talented developers of the last decade and a half gets to carry on.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.