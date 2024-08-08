One of the best roguelike games is finally coming to PS5 and PS4 this month

Developer Poncle has announced that Vampire Survivors is finally coming to PlayStation consoles this month.

It's been a long time coming, but today (August 8) the indie studio revealed that its roguelike shoot 'em up game will be coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 29.

The winner of the Best Game award at the BAFTA's 2022 will also be released alongside its four downloadable content (DLC) packs, including Legacy of the Moonspell, Tides of the Foscari, Emergency Meeting - an Among Us-themed DLC - and Operation Guns.

Vampire Survivors | PlayStation Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Players will be able to experience all the latest updates, including over 40 playable characters and 80 weapons, at launch.

While the base game will cost $4.99 / £3.99, each DLC will be sold separately and cost between $1.99 / £1.59 and $2.49 / £1.99. You can check out the prices for each down below.

Vampire Survivors - ($4.99/€4.99/£3.99)

Legacy of the Moonspell DLC - ($1.99/€1.99/£1.59)

Tides of the Foscari DLC - ($1.99/€1.99/£1.59)

Emergency Meeting - Among Us-themed DLC - ($2.49/€2.49/£1.99)

Operation Guns - Contra-themed DLC - ($2.49/€2.49/£1.99)

Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with roguelite elements with an emphasis on minimalistic gameplay.

"Hell is empty, the devils are here, and there's no place to run or hide," the description reads. "All you can do is survive as long as you can until death inevitably puts an end to your struggles. Gather gold in each run to buy upgrades and help the next survivor."

Following a Steam early access period in December 2021, the game launched on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and mobile in late 2022 and is now regarded as one of the best roguelike games of recent years.

Since its debut, the survival action game has grown to be the third highest rated game on Steam, with over 220,000 user reviews, scoring an 98% overwhelmingly positive rating. It's also now one of the most-played games on the Steam Deck.