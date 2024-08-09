New Doom and Doom 2 port offers cross-platform play, official mod support, and a huge performance boost
It's even free for existing owners
A new combined version of Doom and Doom 2 is now available on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It brings a ton of new features and enhancements, including a brand-new episode made in collaboration with developers from id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames.
Originally released in 1993 and 1994 respectively, Doom and Doom 2 are legendary first-person shooter (FPS) games that established many of the genre conventions that we still see today. They have both been ported countless times in the past but, revealed as part of this year's ongoing Quakecon convention, this new edition is something of a definitive release.
Upgrades include online cross-platform multiplayer (both competitive and cooperative modes with support for up to 16 players), full support for community-published single-player mods through an integrated mod browser, new accessibility options, and an optional modern soundtrack. This is on top of improved performance across the board, including support for 120fps framerates and 4K resolution on PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5.
Doom and Doom 2 now feature a new official episode with new demon enemies and fresh weapons too. It's titled “Legacy of Rust” and takes place in an overrun base in a remote region of hell. A new deathmatch map pack, including 25 multiplayer maps, has also been added.
Long-time fans will also likely appreciate the addition of the id Vault, which contains everything from early development concept art to unused material that never made its way into the games.
It sounds like an incredible port all things considered, especially for the modest $9.99 / £7.99 asking price. This version, officially titled Doom + Doom 2, is also available for free for those who already own Doom or Doom 2 (or both) on any supported platform, which is an absolutely brilliant bonus.
