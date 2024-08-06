One of the best VR games ever has received a massive discount just in time for the PSVR 2 PC adapter launch

One of the very best virtual reality (VR) games has gone on sale and it's the perfect opportunity for any PSVR 2 owners to snap it up given the imminent launch of the peripheral’s PC adapter.

Half Life: Alyx is currently available at a massive 66% discount on Steam, taking the price all the way down to just $20.39 / £16.99. Although it has gone on sale at this price in the past, this is still the biggest discount that the game has received on the platform and is an excellent deal on the whole. The title currently sits right at the top of our guide to the best VR games and is easily one of the biggest reasons to consider getting into PC VR gaming.

In fact, the game has even appeared in marketing material for the PSVR 2 PC adapter which is set to launch tomorrow (August 7) for $59.99 / £49.99. As its name would suggest, the adapter, which requires a separate DisplayPort cable and application to use, enables the PSVR 2 headset and PSVR 2 Sense controllers to function with VR games and apps on Steam.

Even if you don’t own a PSVR 2, Half-Life: Alyx is still well worth experiencing - especially at this reduced price. Released in 2020, it's the very latest entry in the long-running Half-Life franchise and offers a simply unparalleled level of immersion and interactivity in a VR space. It features a fantastically gripping story and brilliant combat that takes full advantage of VR movement.

There’s even support for mods through the Steam Workshop, giving you plenty of user created levels and scenarios to explore after the credits have rolled. I recently played through the game on a Meta Quest 2 headset using a third-party Link Cable and had an absolutely phenomenal time, so it comes highly recommended by me.

The Half-Life: Alyx store page states that this discount will be available until August 19, so be sure to make your purchase before that date.

