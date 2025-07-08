You can’t find better bang for your buck than the Meta Quest 3S if you’re after a VR headset, and for Prime day it’s currently $50-off at Amazon (now $249), and £52-off at John Lewis (now £237.99).

This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Meta headset go, and it’s easily one of the best deals we expect to see during the whole Amazon Prime day sale.

Alternatively you can still snag the fantastic Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition at Argos and Best Buy which offer you not only a uniquely designed VR headset but a few extra goodies like an upgraded Elite Strap and an Xbox controller.

In either case the Meta Quest 3S will let you explore VR worlds in single or multiplayer, or enjoy virtual bigscreen entertainment like Xbox games or Netflix shows which play on a giant display – that you can enjoy in virtual and mixed reality.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Meta Quest 3S

Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was $299.99 now $249 at Amazon Beyond saving you $50.99, this Amazon deal will also give you access to the exclusive Cardboard Hero Bundle, which includes the Handiwork Helmet, Handiwork Armor and 1000 shiny rocks for Gorilla Tag – a popular free-to-play multiplayer VR game. Regardless of whether you want that bundle or not, this is nevertheless a solid discount you’ll want to take advantage of this Prime Day. Alternatively you can grab the Meta Quest 3S (256GB) for $329 at Amazon – saving you just over $70 – which includes a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow in addition to the discount.

Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was £289.99 now £237.99 at John Lewis It might be Amazon’s Prime Day, but at the time of writing the best deal we’ve found for the Meta Quest 3S is this saving at John Lewis which nets you a hefty discount on the VR headset. You just get the headset, but you then have the freedom to pick up the software and accessories that most interest you.

The Meta Quest 3S is mostly identical to its sibling the Meta Quest 3 in terms of hardware. Both headsets share the same chipset and mixed reality capabilities so if there’s an exclusive Meta Quest 3 app you want to try it will also be available on your Meta Quest 3S.

The differences come down to storage size – though given the small size of most VR apps this is a minor downgrade – as well as displays and lenses.

The Quest 3S borrows the display and lenses of the Meta Quest 2. It’s fine, but a noticeable visual downgrade on what the Meta Quest 3 can achieve. The Quest 3S only offers a 1832 x 1920 pixel per eye single display instead of the crisp 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye dual-display setup of the Quest 3, and its fresnel lenses lead to some blurring which you won’t get from the Quest 3’s slimmer pancake lenses.

All that said, while the Quest 3 is better, the Quest 3S being cheaper – especially thanks to these deals – will give it an edge to many.

People who plan to use the VR headset all the time should consider the Quest 3, though the 3S is probably the better pick for more casual VR gamers, and younger users who might not be as careful with their gadgets.

More Prime Day Meta Quest 3S deals

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: was $494.85 now $399.99 at Best Buy Technically, this bundle is still full-price, but if you wanted to purchase each part of it individually you’d pay close to $100 more, and unlike some bundles, each component is worthwhile. The Elite strap adds extra comfort for your VR gaming sessions, while the Xbox controller and Game Pass subscription will let you play hit games on a giant virtual screen – plus the whole setup looks stunning.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition: was £464.94 now £379.99 at Argos This deal isn’t officially a discount, but if you were to buy every item on its own, you’d pay close to £90 more, so this is a really great deal. What’s more, each element of this bundle is worth owning, and that’s before you even begin to appreciate the gorgeous, unique black and green color scheme of the headset and its accessories, which is a draw on its own.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK