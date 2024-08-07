Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is finally coming to PS4 and Xbox One

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor finally have an official release date. This follows last year’s confirmation that the game was coming to the platforms due to a high level of “community demand”.

The action-adventure game, which first launched in April 2023, is a sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It picks up five years after the events of the first game and follows Cal Kestis, now a fully-fledged Jedi Knight, as he continues his fight against the Empire.

Blending elements from some of the best soulslike games with a renewed focus on storytelling, it was well-received upon release though many fans on older systems were disappointed by the lack of a dedicated version for them. Thankfully, publisher Electronic Arts has now stated that the game is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on September 17 this year.

It is currently up for pre-order on both platforms, where it costs $49.99 / £44.99. Those who pre-order these new editions will receive the ‘Hermit’ Cosmetic, ‘Hermit’ Lightsaber Set, and ‘Combustion’ Black Set as a digital bonus upon launch.

Analysis: Too much for last gen?

I’m personally very curious to see how these two versions of the game pan out. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a very technically demanding title, with high-fidelity visuals and complex, large maps that really push the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S to their limits.

In fact, former Respawn Entertainment director Stig Asmussen had previously stated that the game takes full advantage of current generation hardware to deliver "much larger maps, with more detail, greater density" in addition to enhanced "overall fidelity" and so would be a poor fit for older systems.

The game’s PC port was also a bit of a disaster when it launched, with poor performance across the board. It has since received a number of patches, but I still can’t quite reach a stable framerate on my personal machine.

Given that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has already been out for well over a year, it’s safe to say that a lot of work must have gone into getting it to a playable state on weaker console hardware. Whether these efforts will be successful is another question, however, and I’m keen to find out when I dive in on September 17.