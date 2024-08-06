The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's latest trailer gives us first look at Zelda's bind ability

Nintendo has released a brand new The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trailer all about traversing the land of Hyrule.

The next game in The Legend of Zelda series launches on September 26 for Nintendo Switch, but ahead of time, Nintendo has offered an in-depth look at how traversal will work from the perspective of Princess Zelda.

We were first provided a look at the many regions of Hyrule, which might be familiar to fans, including the vast landscape outside of Hyrule castle and Gerudo desert, as well as the Jabul Waters, Eldin Volcano, and the Faron Wetlands.

Each area will feature a number of characters you can meet, along with respective side quests that will reward the player for their good deeds.

In Echoes of Wisdom, you won't have to rely on walking on foot around the kingdom, as there will be many ways to travel.

For instance, there's Travel Waypoints which, when attuned, will be accessible for fast travel. In other areas, however, there'll be obstacles in your way and that's where Zelda's horse comes in.

When mounted, you can gallop over weaker enemies and instantly defeat them, hop over smaller obstacles, like fences or cliffs to make getting around much easier and quicker. Using Zelda's powers, you'll also be able to recreate carrots that you can use to call your steed from distances.

The game will also feature a system similar to cooking. With the right ingredients, you can visit shops manned by Business Scrub's and blend them into different smoothies, each with their own unique effects. Outfits and accessories will also enhance Zelda's abilities.

The trailer also introduced two brand-new powers called Bind and Reverse Bond. With the help of a creature called Tri and Zelda's Tri Rod, you can create echoes – imitations of objects found in the environment - that will help you overcome a variety of obstacles.

However, as the trailer shows, some obstacles won't be as simple. By utilizing Bind and Reverse Bond, you can make objects follow Zelda’s movements and similarly allow Zelda to follow a creature’s movements. For example, with Bind, you can move boulders out of the way by simple walking in the direction required, uncover treasure chests from the ground, and also push enemies off cliffs.

Using Reverse Bond, you can also attach Zelda to moving objects like platforms and even bond to birds to give her the ability to fly.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom was revealed during June's Nintendo Direct and will follow Princess Zelda on a quest to save Link and the people of Hyrule from a mysterious void.