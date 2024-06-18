The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom announced, features playable Zelda

A new The Legend of Zelda title has been announced during the June 18 Nintendo Direct.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom instead features Princess Zelda as the protagonist on a quest to save Link and Hyrule's denizens from a mysterious void that's swallowing them up. The game shares The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake's art style, which is terrific.

On her quest, she'll meet a fairy named Tri, who entrusts a device known as the Trirod to the princess. With it, she can capture the element of objects in the world, and then recreate them at will. The initial trailer showcased Zelda recreating tables, beds and elemental water blocks to create pathways to reach ledges or cross gaps.

Interestingly, Zelda is shown to be able to capture the essence of enemies with the Trirod, too. As she's not wielding a sword like Link, this seems to be a way to help her fight other enemies in combat. She can also capture objects like rocks to throw at enemies, too. It looks to be a pretty great way to use the environment to your advantage, not unlike The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's highly interactable map.

Notably, this is the first mainline title in which Zelda assumes the role of the protagonist. She's been playable in spinoffs like Hyrule Warriors and its sequel, but she's never had a game all her own until now (unless you count those disastrous Philips CD-i games; I'm certainly not).

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024. A special edition Nintendo Switch Lite, known as the Hyrule Edition, will also be launching alongside the game. This special edition Switch Lite features a pleasing light gold color scheme with black buttons and thumbsticks. The series' iconic Triforce iconography can also be found on the front and rear of the console.

