Mario & Luigi: Brothership is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

Mario & Luigi: Brothership has been announced, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch on November 7, 2024.

Revealed today during the June 2024 Nintendo Direct showcase, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the first new entry in the series in almost nine years and sees the iconic brothers return in an all-new platforming adventure.

This announcement arrived alongside an action-packed gameplay trailer, which you can watch below, where we see the duo overcome both side-scrolling and vertical challenges as they explore a number of islands.

Nintendo executive Shinya Takahashi was also present during the broadcast to share more details about this "seafaring adventure", which will include "evolved bros moves" between Mario and Luigi.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.

