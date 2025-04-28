Japanese speedrunner Ikaboze has beaten the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Ikaboze attended the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Tokyo event, where he was given access to the 20-minute demo

The speedrunner beat the final boss with no equipment in around seven minutes

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been beaten on the Nintendo Switch 2 in under 10 minutes ahead of the console's official release.

As reported by Nintendo Insider, speedrunner Ikaboze has already cleared the Switch 2 version of the game while attending the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Tokyo event, where he was able to play the game's 20-minute demo.

However, it turned out that the speedrunner needed less than half that time to roll credits.

By using an autosave file situated outside Hyrule Castle and removing his equipment, Ikaboze was able to defeat the final boss, Ganon, becoming the first player in the world to beat Breath of the Wild on the Switch 2.

The feat was achieved in around seven minutes using the new Switch 2 controller, and if you watch the complete speed run below, other attendees and employees at the event can be seen cheering him on.

"I was surprised by how many people had gathered," Ikaboze said (translated via VGC).

"Staff were even filming on their smartphones. This was the first time anyone had completed the Breath of the Wild demo, and staff congratulated me."

The Switch 2 Editions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom will be day one launch titles for the console. It's been confirmed that both games will contain the full game and upgrades on the cartridge. Breath of the Wild's expansion pass won't be included and will be sold separately.

In addition, it seems that the Switch 2 Editions won't support Switch Online's cloud save backup feature.

The Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5, 2025, for $449.99 / £395.99 or $499.99 / £429.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle. UK pre-orders and US pre-orders are now live.