Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PS4 and Xbox One thanks to 'community demand'

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be making its way to last-gen consoles, according to a Q1 2024 earnings call.

In a brilliant turn of events, players can expect to play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS4 and Xbox One sometime "over the coming year", as specified by CEO Andrew Wilson during a Q1 2024 earnings call.

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is pure blockbuster entertainment, rooted in a timeless, culture-defining IP,” Wilson said. “Our team at Respawn proudly launched this title to critical acclaim and commercial success. Millions of players have already engaged with the game, making this one of the biggest events in the Star Wars galaxy this year."

Opening Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to last-gen consoles is a brilliant move of platform inclusivity. You can argue that the PS4 and Xbox One has held next-gen consoles back as developers are forced to take into account last-gen tech when making games. However, regardless of whether it's still viable to support last-gen, it's undoubtedly great news for those who haven't upgraded their consoles.

Luckily this hopefully won't be an issue for Survivor, thanks to a dedicated community. “Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PS4 and Xbox One", Wilson said. "We will harness the community’s passion and capitalize on key Star Wars franchise moments to drive continued engagement for this incredible game.”

Survivor was on something of a roll when it was initially released, being one of the main reasons behind EA's record-breaking Q1 earnings alongside FIFA 23. Because of this initial success, EA is confident that this move is the right one. “Based on the strength of the IP, the engaging gameplay, and new ways to bring the title to players, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue to deliver long-term value,” CFO Stuart Canfield said during the same earnings call.

You can currently play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PS5 and Xbox Seris X|S, but if you're looking for something different, then have a look at our best PS5 games and best Xbox Series X|S games lists.