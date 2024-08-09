Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition pre-order guide: where to buy and what bonuses to expect

If you've been looking for an easy way to play the first six Final Fantasy games in one handy collection, Square Enix has recently opened pre-orders for a re-run of its physical edition. Rebranded as the Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition, it's available to pre-order physically at retailers across the US and the UK right now.

Launching on October 8, 2024, Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition will be available for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (and in case you're unaware, that physical copy is still compatible with your PS5). The collection features definitive versions of the first six mainline Final Fantasy games - complete with a number of quality-of-life additions - and a sticker sheet featuring a dozen iconic characters from the series' history.

Physical versions of this collection tend to sell out rather quickly, even during the pre-order phase. So if you missed your chance with the original release of the collection, you may want to act now if you'd prefer to own them physically. Check below for all the best places to pre-order Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition - broken down by platform and region.

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition pre-orders - PS4 US

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition - PS4: $74.99 at Amazon

The collection is still widely available to pre-order at Amazon. 75 bucks is a bit steep, we'll admit, but this matches the Square Enix website's official pricing, and we still reckon it's great bang-for-buck value given the high quality of the games included. Price check: Best Buy - $74.99

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition pre-orders - PS4 UK

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition - PS4: £52.95 at The Game Collection

The Game Collection is currently the only UK listing of Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition outside of the official Square Enix store. Better yet, it's currently available at a discounted pre-order price. Price check: Square Enix - £64.99

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition pre-orders - Switch US

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition - Switch: $74.99 at Amazon

Fancy taking some of the most fondly-remembered RPGs out on the go? You can with the physical Nintendo Switch version of Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition. Price check: Best Buy - $74.99

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition pre-orders - Switch UK

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition - Switch: £57.95 at The Game Collection

Another excellent UK price for the Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition. Once again, this is the only retailer we've found where pre-orders are available outside of the official Square Enix store, where you'll have to pay full price. Price check: Square Enix - £64.99

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition pre-orders - What's included?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

There is just one version of the Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition available, so thankfully, unlike many upcoming games, you won't have to analyze multiple deluxe editions to figure out which one you need.

Both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions feature the first six mainline Final Fantasy games enhanced with new visuals and an array of quality-of-life features to make them more palatable for modern audiences. And as mentioned, you're getting a cute sticker sheet emblazoned with sprites of iconic Final Fantasy characters like Terra, Kefka, Kain, Cecil, Onion Knight, a Black Mage and a Moogle.

Final Fantasies 1 through 6

Sticker sheet with 12 character stickers

Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition pre-orders - FAQs

Should I buy Final Fantasy 1-6 Collection Anniversary Edition from Square Enix? We'd recommend checking out other retailers first, but if you regularly shop the Square Enix store in order to earn reward points, that's also applicable here. You'll get 64 Members Rewards points by pre-ordering the game from the Square Enix store, which can be put towards other products on the website.

Final Fantasy 1-6; are they still worth playing? Yes, absolutely! While some of the earlier titles are rough around the edges in terms of presentation, animation and the occasional bout of mazelike level design, the latter three titles provide groundbreaking stories, excellent soundtracks and an overall unforgettable experience.

