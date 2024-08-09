Love Baldur’s Gate 3? Need something to play this weekend? Check out this freebie on Amazon Prime Gaming

It’s been a little over a year since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released and basically shook up what one can expect from a role-playing game… and, indeed, games in general. The level of flexibility, wrapped up in a compelling story and properly interesting characters like Baldur’s Gate 3, sucked up masses of awards and overwhelming critical acclaim. But where did it all begin?

Well, that’s a somewhat tricky answer, but an easy one – and a cop-out answer – is Baldur’s Gate 1. And it just happens to be free on Amazon Prime Gaming to download and play right now; handy if you’re hankering for a deep game to dive into this weekend.

Released way back in 1998 for the PC, under the development of Bioware, which wasn't the RPG giant it is today, the original Baldur’s Gate is rather different from Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3. It uses an isometric perspective that requires mouse and keyboard control and is firmly in what’s now referred to as CRPGs (classic role-playing games); if you’ve played Pillars of Eternity, you’ll have a taste of what to expect.

Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Thankfully, Amazon is offering the Enhanced Edition of Baldur’s Gate, which should mean it’ll run smoothly on modern PCs and gaming laptops.

And for people who want to explore the origins of Baldur’s Gate, are keen for a big hit of nostalgia (if you’re a 30-something RPG fan like myself), or want a great classic RPG with a deep story and some old-school Dungeons & Dragons rules, then Baldur’s Gate is well worth a download.

(Image credit: Stream / Beamdog)

I’ve not played Baldur’s Gate in years, but I have fond memories of being dropped into a world that feels almost painted onto a screen but has surprising flourishes of detail; I could drink in the layout of Candlekeep for hours.

The combat and D&D ruleset can be a little head-scratching to get on top of, but when it clicks, it can feel rather satisfying to build up your character and party as you explore the Sword Coast. And there’s something relaxing and enjoyable about guiding your party of ragtag heroes via the click of a mouse and a few taps of a keyboard; Baldur’s Gate can easily be played one-handed, letting you sip something nice as you absorb the story, lore, and chatter of characters.

(Image credit: Steam / Beamdog)

If the CRPG bug grabs you, then you’re in luck, as Baldur’s Gate has more in the form of the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion that’s included in the Enhanced Edition. After that, Baldur’s Gate 2 Enhanced Edition can be found for bargain prices on the likes of Steam; I managed to get it as part of a previous Games with Prime drop. I utterly lost myself in the story of Baldur’s Gate 2, which felt surprisingly fresh compared to a lot of other fantasy fare, so it’s also well worth checking out.

To access Amazon Prime Gaming, all you need is an Amazon Prime membership, as the gaming side is included – it's just not always shouted about by Amazon. Amazon Prime has all manner of benefits, but if you’re not into committing to a long-term membership, you can grab a 30-day trial; take a look at the box below.

If I’ve not convinced you that Baldur’s Gate is worth looking at, especially if you've thoroughly played Baldur’s Gate 3, then there are some other free games you can claim right now. May I suggest the excellent Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the Sith Lords, and the intriguing time-looping The Forgotten City?