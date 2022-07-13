Prime Gaming: all the free content you get with the Amazon Prime service

There's a hidden bundle of free stuff behind Amazon Prime, and it takes the form of Prime Gaming.
While we're searching around for the best deals during Prime Day, you don't need to actually spend a penny to get a stack of games for free. Fortunately for us all, it's not hidden all that well, given you can find Prime Gaming with just a few clicks (opens in new tab). Even more fortunately, it's also integrated with Amazon Prime automatically, so you don't have to pay a dime extra to get your hands on it. As long as you've got Amazon Prime it's just there, silently lurking in the background while you buy your usual bundles of toilet paper and economy sized bags of sugar-free gummy bears. As part of Prime Day, you'll even get access to a special bundle of free games as long as you go grab them today.
So what all does Prime Gaming really give you? Let's stroll down gaming lane and peer into the shadowy corners that conceal the freebies.
You can get free Prime Gaming games today
You'll have to act fast, but these games are available the rest of today, completely free if you already have Amazon Prime.
Here's the list of what's free today for Prime Day:
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
- Star Wars Republic Commando
- Need For Speed Heat
- Samurai Showdown II
- GRID Legends
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Metal Slug 2
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Puzzle of the Year
- Metal Unit
- The Crow's Eye
- Addling Adventures
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Fatal Fury Special
- Road Trip
- Gone Viral
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Bang Bang Racing
- Death Squared
- 8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure
- The Darkside Detective
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- 10 Second Ninja X
- Manual Samuel
- HUE
- Serial Cleaner
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
- Rain World
- Maniac Mansion
- Suzerain
- Fishing: North Atlantic
You get a free monthly Twitch subscription from Prime Gaming
Over on Twitch, subscriptions, or subs for short, are the best way to directly support streamers that you're a fan of. All you have to do is head over to Prime Gaming's Twitch linking page (opens in new tab) and add your Twitch. Once that's done, you should be able to sub as normal to any streamer you'd like, but use your free Prime sub instead, but if you get stuck Twitch breaks down how to use it here (opens in new tab).
Either way, it's a great way to be able to support your favorite streamer without having to spend extra from your gaming budget.
You get free in-game content from Prime Gaming
Prime Gaming covers a ton of different games each month, though some are regular fixtures like League of Legends. With all of them, you'll get all kinds of random rewards, from in-game currency to skins and cosmetics. It's worth checking back regularly to see what's on offer each month, or just redeem the ongoing rewards for your game(s) of choice.
Some of the highlights right now:
- New World: Prime Day Decor Pack
- Red Dead Online: Free Navy Revolver, Vest, and more
- Legends of Runeterra: Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Wildcard
- Pokemon Go: Prime Gaming Bundle that includes eggs, pokeballs, etc
- Fall Guys: Summertime Activities Bundle
- Call of Duty Warzone & Vanguard: Shore's End Bundle
- Apex Legends: Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle
- GTA Online: Up to GTA$500,000
- Rainbow Six Siege: Byte Gridlock Operator Set
- World of Tanks: Synth Waves Bundle
- Valorant: On the Case Gun Buddy
