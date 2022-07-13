Prime Gaming: all the free content you get with the Amazon Prime service

There's a hidden bundle of free stuff behind Amazon Prime, and it takes the form of Prime Gaming.

While we're searching around for the best deals during Prime Day, you don't need to actually spend a penny to get a stack of games for free. Fortunately for us all, it's not hidden all that well, given you can find Prime Gaming with just a few clicks (opens in new tab). Even more fortunately, it's also integrated with Amazon Prime automatically, so you don't have to pay a dime extra to get your hands on it. As long as you've got Amazon Prime it's just there, silently lurking in the background while you buy your usual bundles of toilet paper and economy sized bags of sugar-free gummy bears. As part of Prime Day, you'll even get access to a special bundle of free games as long as you go grab them today.

So what all does Prime Gaming really give you? Let's stroll down gaming lane and peer into the shadowy corners that conceal the freebies.

You can get free Prime Gaming games today

You'll have to act fast, but these games are available the rest of today, completely free if you already have Amazon Prime.



Here's the list of what's free today for Prime Day:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy

Star Wars Republic Commando

Need For Speed Heat

Samurai Showdown II

GRID Legends

The King of Fighters 2002

Metal Slug 2

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark

Puzzle of the Year

Metal Unit

The Crow's Eye

Addling Adventures

Clouds & Sheep 2

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Fatal Fury Special

Road Trip

Gone Viral

Pumped BMX Pro

Bang Bang Racing

Death Squared

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

10 Second Ninja X

Manual Samuel

HUE

Serial Cleaner

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Rain World

Maniac Mansion

Suzerain

Fishing: North Atlantic

You get a free monthly Twitch subscription from Prime Gaming

Over on Twitch, subscriptions, or subs for short, are the best way to directly support streamers that you're a fan of. All you have to do is head over to Prime Gaming's Twitch linking page (opens in new tab) and add your Twitch. Once that's done, you should be able to sub as normal to any streamer you'd like, but use your free Prime sub instead, but if you get stuck Twitch breaks down how to use it here (opens in new tab).



Either way, it's a great way to be able to support your favorite streamer without having to spend extra from your gaming budget.

You get free in-game content from Prime Gaming

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Gaming covers a ton of different games each month, though some are regular fixtures like League of Legends. With all of them, you'll get all kinds of random rewards, from in-game currency to skins and cosmetics. It's worth checking back regularly to see what's on offer each month, or just redeem the ongoing rewards for your game(s) of choice.



Some of the highlights right now:

New World: Prime Day Decor Pack

Prime Day Decor Pack Red Dead Online: Free Navy Revolver, Vest, and more

Free Navy Revolver, Vest, and more Legends of Runeterra: Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Wildcard

Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic Wildcard Pokemon Go: Prime Gaming Bundle that includes eggs, pokeballs, etc

Prime Gaming Bundle that includes eggs, pokeballs, etc Fall Guys: Summertime Activities Bundle

Summertime Activities Bundle Call of Duty Warzone & Vanguard: Shore's End Bundle

Shore's End Bundle Apex Legends: Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle

Gibraltar Easy Breezy Bundle GTA Online: Up to GTA$500,000

Up to GTA$500,000 Rainbow Six Siege: Byte Gridlock Operator Set

Byte Gridlock Operator Set World of Tanks: Synth Waves Bundle

Synth Waves Bundle Valorant: On the Case Gun Buddy

