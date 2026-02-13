Konami has unveiled a new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection

It contains Guns of the Patriots , Peace Walker , and Ghost Babel

It's the first time Guns of the Patriots has been playable outside of the PS3

Publisher Konami has unveiled Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2, that includes one of the series' most significant games as part of the recent PlayStation State of Play.

Set to release on August 27 for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.2 contains Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear: Ghost Babel.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is one of the series' most acclaimed entries, but it's become increasingly tricky to play in recent years. Originally released for the PlayStation 3 in 2008, it hasn't been ported to any other platform before and your only option to dive into it up until this point was on original hardware.

A real technical showcase at its time, emulating the game smoothly has been very difficult too given its engine's reliance on the PS3's proprietary technology.

Set fifty years after the events of its predecessor, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Guns of the Patriots follows an elderly Solid Snake as he uncovers a sinister global conspiracy in an alternate history world dominated by PMCs.

It's definitely the big draw of this new package, though Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, a short 2010 PSP entry, is also a nice inclusion. Konami has confirmed that the version of the game included here is the enhanced Metal Gear Solid HD Collection port, which came out for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.

While both titles will be available to buy separately, those who purchase the whole package will unlock bonus content including Metal Gear: Ghost Babel. According to my colleague Hardware Editor Rhys Wood, who seems to be one of the few people that has actually played this one, this little-known Game Boy Color spinoff is a surprising amount of fun and well worth a go if you're curious how the stealth action formula translates to a tiny handheld.

It is non-canon, though, so not vital for understanding the overall narrative of the series.

The entire collection of up for pre-order right now, and if you buy early you'll unlock the Cardboard Camouflage costume in Guns of the Patriots, plus the Love Box uniform in Peace Walker.

