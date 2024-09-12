Another Metal Gear Solid Master Collection is coming, but it could take a while to arrive

Developer Konami has confirmed that a second Metal Gear Solid Master Collection is in the works, though it seems like it might take some additional time to arrive.

Speaking in the latest Metal Gear Production Hotline episode posted to YouTube, producer Noriaki Okamura responded to a fan question regarding a potential follow-up to the existing Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

"We should've picked easier questions," he joked. He explained that the question is a difficult one to answer as while they already had HD ports of Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, there are no pre-existing ports "of the titles released after those".

"Some are in HD, but those would all be really big titles, and that comes with its own set of issues," Okamura continued, presumably referring to the potential difficulty of creating a port of the PlayStation 3 exclusive Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

Regarding a potential release date, he said that "it's going to be a little while until we can get a clear picture, but when we do, we'll let you know." Even so, he was careful to clarify that "of course, we called the first one Vol. 1, so we are making a Vol. 2, that much is for sure."

He also said that the team wanted to take a little more time to avoid some of the issues that faced Vol.1 at launch. You can watch the full Metal Gear Production Hotline below.

METAL GEAR - PRODUCTION HOTLINE #02 | KONAMI - YouTube

As for what exactly could be included with a potential Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, there are some obvious choices. Although it would undoubtedly be a huge amount of development work, making Metal Gear Solid 4 officially playable outside of the PS3 for the first time could be a huge benefit for newer series fans without access to older hardware.

Some of the smaller releases in the franchise could then make up the other titles included in the collection, such as Metal Gear Acid and Metal Gear Acid 2, in addition to Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.

If you want to catch up on the the bulk of the Metal Gear Solid series so far before Vol. 2 arrives, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.