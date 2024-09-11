You will soon be able to buy refurbished PS5 consoles from Sony via PS Direct and the prices are surprisingly reasonable

A new listing for refurbished (second hand) PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles has appeared on the official PlayStation Direct store and, although they’re not available right now, the prices actually seem quite reasonable.

The listings were spotted last night, when many were tuning in to the PS5 Pro reveal. As you might expect, the cheapest is the Certified Refurbished PS5 Digital Edition , which is listed for $349.99 - a tidy saving of $100 compared to a brand new PS5 Slim Digital Edition. There is also the standard Certified Refurbished PS5 , which is $399.99. This is another $100 saving compared to a brand new PS5 Slim.

The Certified Refurbished PS5 is currently listed in the UK for £389.99 too, though there is no page for a Certified Refurbished PS5 Digital Edition in the region at this time. All of these Certified Refurbished products are listed as “coming soon”, so you can’t buy them just yet, and it's worth bearing in mind that they appear to be the launch PS5, not the newer PS5 Slim.

Even so, this seems like quite a good deal compared to much of the competition. A renewed PS5 console at Amazon, for example, would set you back around $449.99 / £417.99 at the time of writing. Every certified refurbished console sold by Sony is offered with a one year warranty and free returns, which is sure to contribute some added peace of mind.

The store page does state that certified refurbished products “may have minor cosmetic imperfections”, so don’t purchase one of these if you’re expecting something that looks completely factory new. As for what’s in the box, you get everything included with a new PS5. Here’s a full breakdown:

Certified Refurbished PS5 Console

Certified Refurbished DualSense Wireless Controller

DualSense USB charging cable

PS5 Base / Stand

HDMI cable

AC power cord

Printed materials

Like a brand new retail model, a Certified Refurbished PS5 also comes with a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom.

