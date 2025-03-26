The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon

If you're after a new Xbox controller and won't settle for anything but the best, then the PDP Victrix Pro BFG should be on your radar.

This premium Xbox pad is my personal pick of the bunch, packed with innovative features that set it apart from the crowd. Right now it's also subject to an incredible deal as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which sees the white edition of the controller up for grabs for just $107.99 (was $179.99).

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

That's a mega $72 discount and by far the lowest recorded price for the product. The last major price cut that we covered took its price down to $159.99, so this is definitely a saving that's worth shouting about.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

Don't just take my word for it. We rank the Victrix Pro BFG as easily one of the best Xbox controllers you can buy right now. In our Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox review, we gave it a near-perfect four and a half out of five stars.

We leveled praised for its incredible build quality and abundance of features. It supports both symmetrical and asymmetrical layouts, plus comes bundled with a special set of buttons designed specifically for fighting games. You also get a fantastic carrying case to keep everything in one place.

Want to find even more deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale? See some highlights below or keep scrolling to check the latest prices on the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox at a range of retailers near you.