The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon

Deals
By published

It's the lowest price yet

A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
(Image credit: Future / PDP)

If you're after a new Xbox controller and won't settle for anything but the best, then the PDP Victrix Pro BFG should be on your radar.

This premium Xbox pad is my personal pick of the bunch, packed with innovative features that set it apart from the crowd. Right now it's also subject to an incredible deal as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, which sees the white edition of the controller up for grabs for just $107.99 (was $179.99).

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

That's a mega $72 discount and by far the lowest recorded price for the product. The last major price cut that we covered took its price down to $159.99, so this is definitely a saving that's worth shouting about.

Today's best Xbox controller deal

PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox
PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox: was $179.99 now $107.99 at Amazon

This is a new lowest-ever price for the PDP Victrix Pro BFG, here in its clean white colorway. This modular controller features a fully customizable layout, plus premium features like trigger locks, rear inputs, and Dolby Atmos audio via its 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price check: Walmart - $142.99 | Best Buy - $139.99

UK price: Amazon - £150.70

View Deal

Don't just take my word for it. We rank the Victrix Pro BFG as easily one of the best Xbox controllers you can buy right now. In our Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox review, we gave it a near-perfect four and a half out of five stars.

We leveled praised for its incredible build quality and abundance of features. It supports both symmetrical and asymmetrical layouts, plus comes bundled with a special set of buttons designed specifically for fighting games. You also get a fantastic carrying case to keep everything in one place.

Want to find even more deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale? See some highlights below or keep scrolling to check the latest prices on the Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox at a range of retailers near you.

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Hardware Writer

Dash is a technology journalist who covers gaming hardware at TechRadar. Before joining the TechRadar team, he was writing gaming articles for some of the UK's biggest magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Gaming
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.
F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Nintendo Switch Lite
Forget the Nintendo Switch 2, the original Switch is getting one last hurrah in a surprise Nintendo Direct tomorrow
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Image of Naoe in AC Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows best graphics settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X
inZOI promotional material.
inZOI has become the most wishlisted game on Steam, but I wouldn't get too caught up in the hype
Latest in Deals
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I searched for the best printer deal you won't find in the Amazon Spring Sale
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Need a new MacBook Air? Well I've found 9 discounts you'll not want to miss, including a MacBook Air M4 Amazon deal
Nikon Zf camera in the hand with Z 28mm F2.8 SE lens attached
Forget Fujifilm – Nikon's retro full-frame Zf camera hits new low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
More about gaming
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
EA Sports F1 25 promotional image featuring drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman.

F1 25 has been officially announced, with this year's entry marking a return for Braking Point and a 'significant overhaul' for My Team mode
Swiss flag with view of Geneva city, Switzerland

Secure encryption and online anonymity are now at risk in Switzerland – here's what you need to know
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I searched for the best printer deal you won't find in the Amazon Spring Sale
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro on a yellow background with text saying Price Cut.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are at their lowest price this year on Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker on blue background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar price cut&quot;
One of the world's best Nespresso machines is down to its lowest price since 2020 in Amazon's Spring Sale
Roku Pro series TV on purple background
The best Roku TV is getting a big discount in Amazon’s Spring Sale
Nikon Zf camera in the hand with Z 28mm F2.8 SE lens attached
Forget Fujifilm – Nikon's retro full-frame Zf camera hits new low price in the Amazon Spring Sale
The Nacon MG-X Pro android mobile gaming controller on a turquoise background with white lowest price text
The Nacon MG-X Pro is my go-to mobile gaming controller and while it's a hard sell at full price, you can snag it for an absolute bargain at Amazon right now
Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor against a cyan TechRadar deals background
Our favorite ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive discount for the Amazon Spring Sale - get it now before it nearly doubles in price!
shokz openrun pro 2, garmin foreerunner 55, and polar h10 on a green background
The Amazon Spring Sale is a runner's paradise – here's an ultimate beginner bundle for less than $450/£450