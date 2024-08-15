This new dual resolution Alienware monitor looks like the best of both worlds for PC and console gamers

Alienware has just released the AW2725QF, which is a not-so catchy name for a new 21-inch gaming monitor that features two distinct display modes. This includes a native 1920x1080p (FHD) mode with a blisteringly fast 360Hz refresh rate and a native 3840x2160p (4K) mode with a lower (yet still very snappy) 180Hz refresh rate.

Designed for both console and PC gaming, this feature means that you will no longer have to choose between a monitor with a higher refresh rate, which would be ideal for competitive online games like Counter-Strike 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and a 4K display for fully appreciating some of the best single-player adventures such as Baldur’s Gate 3. This alone could very well make it the best gaming monitor or at least one of the best monitors for PS5 and best monitors for Xbox Series X on the market for certain players.

If you’re wondering how it actually works, the feature is accomplished by combining pixels. If you, for example, switch from the 4K mode to the FHD one, four pixels are combined into one, allowing for a greater refresh rate in the process. You can change between the two modes at the press of a button, which seems incredibly convenient.

Alienware provided this handy chart that explains the feature. (Image credit: Alienware)

This isn’t the monitor’s only feature either, as it offers a DCI-P3 95% color space and Delta E<2 accuracy for vivid, life-like colors. It also has Nvidia G-Sync and Vesa AdaptiveSync certifications for PC users, in addition to a HDMI 2.1 FRL and variable refresh rate (VRR) support for complete console compatibility.

In terms of connectivity, the AW2725QF has two HDMI 2.1 ports and a single DisplayPort 1.4 connector, plus three USB-A ports and one USB-C port (all connected via a USB-B 3.2 Gen1 upstream port) for your PC peripherals.

The monitor is currently available in China, though a worldwide release has already been confirmed for September 12. Regional pricing information will be available soon.

