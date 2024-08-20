Turtle Beach announces the Stealth 700 Gen 3 gaming headset alongside a new wave of PDP controllers

Gaming hardware manufacturer Turtle Beach has announced a new product in its lineup of Stealth gaming headsets. Additionally, PDP (now owned by Turtle Beach) has confirmed new Realmz and Afterglow controllers, and all are launching very soon.

First up is the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 gaming headset. This will be a multiplatform headset that's compatible with PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC, Steam Deck, and mobile. Its Bluetooth connectivity option means it should work with the Nintendo Switch, too. Three versions will be available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox users and each will have unique colorways to set them apart.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 seems to be a pretty premium gaming headset, launching on September 22, 2024, for $199.99 / £179.99. Turtle Beach says the Stealth 700 will feature its proprietary 'CrossPlay dual wireless transmitter system,' allowing users to swap between audio sources at the press of a button. Other high-end features include 60mm drivers, AI-powered noise cancellation, and a whopping 80 hours of battery life.

Next on the docket is a new addition to the PDP Realmz lineup of Nintendo Switch controllers. Realmz controllers are very kid-friendly, featuring an officially licensed aesthetic with a collectible figure embedded in its transparent shell. Previous Realmz controllers featured Sonic the Hedgehog and Pikmin variants. This new one, though, will be Minecraft-inspired and known as 'Forest Biome'. Available from September 12 for $29.99 / £19.99, this new Realmz controller is wireless and packs in up to 40 hours of battery life. Pretty impressive for its budget price.

Lastly, a new set of PDP Afterglow Wave controllers, headsets, and accessories are on the way. A pretty big expansion to the Afterglow Wave lineup, the new controllers are Nintendo Switch-compatible, and add a number of color options including black, white, blue, and purple. They'll be available from September 22, costing $54.99 / £49.99.

The Afterglow Wave family is also expanding with new wireless gaming headsets. Compatible with Xbox, PC, and mobile devices, these will also be available from September 22 at $99.99 / £79.99.

If that wasn't enough, there is also an Afterglow Wave Dual Charger on the way. There will be versions for both PlayStation and Xbox, allowing you to dock your PS5 controller or Xbox controller for a quick charging solution. Expect these to arrive on October 1 at the price of $29.99 / £24.99.

