Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, the official mobile version of the TCG, is launching in October

There's a new trailer for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile game, and it confirms the highly-anticipated app's release date.

Announced at the 2024 Pokémon World Championships in Hawaii, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is coming to both Android and iOS devices on October 30. Pre-registration is also available now on the App Store and on Google Play. You can also sign up to the free newsletter on the app's official website to stay up to date in the run-up to launch.

PokÃ©mon TCG Pocket Trailer | Preregister Now - YouTube Watch On

While the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket app will be free to play, TouchArcade notes that it'll feature a premium currency known as 'Poké Gold'. It's not yet known what the currency will be used for, but it seems there is also going to be a monthly premium pass costing $9.99 / around £7.99. It's likely that the pass and premium currency will be used to earn limited booster packs.

The store pages for the app also confirm that players will be able to open two free booster packs per day, not dissimilar to other mobile card games like Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel. Again, we're not quite sure on how cards will be categorized, but there's a likelihood it'll be a rotating selection of cards here, with rarer cards being more likely to drop in premium packs.

Lastly, the trailer ends on a tease for an 'immersive' card featuring Mewtwo. These cards appear to be the cream of the crop in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket and play out animated scenes when tapped. Going off of gacha standards, there'll probably be one or two of these cards available to pull for on a rotating basis.

You might also like...