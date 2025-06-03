Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's 60fps upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2 genuinely makes it look a hundred times better

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet had new footage revealed in the Nintendo Today app

The new footage showcases the game running at 60fps on Nintendo Switch 2

The image quality is also noticeably much cleaner

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is set to get a free Nintendo Switch 2 update at the console's launch, as previously revealed on Nintendo's official website.

Now, though, Nintendo has finally revealed footage of the game running on Switch 2, via the Nintendo Today mobile app for iOS and Android devices. And it looks absolutely glorious.

While it's only 30 seconds of footage, we get a good mix of battling and traversal out in the game's open world. Not only is it running at a buttery smooth 60fps, but image quality has taken a noticeable step-up. The game simply looks much sharper and cleaner on Switch 2.

If you're unable to download the Nintendo Today app, popular Pokémon fan page Serebii has uploaded the footage to X / Twitter. Though do keep in mind that the website's ungodly compression doesn't do it any favors here.

Serebii Update: A trailer for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for Nintendo Switch 2 has been released on the Nintendo Today app https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/JQlc66YobGJune 2, 2025

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, representing the series' ninth generation of pocket monsters and originally releasing for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, was heavily criticized at launch. While all the ingredients for a great Pokémon adventure were certainly there, it ran horribly and was riddled with more bugs than Viridian Forest.

Of course, it's not the only game in the series to suffer from being released on underpowered hardware, as Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon Legends Arceus also had their share of performance issues - though certainly not quite to the same extent.

Thankfully, this Nintendo Switch 2 update does seem to put the game in a much better light. It is a shame that Scarlet and Violet had to be rushed out the door the way it was originally, but this will certainly be a nice bonus for folks who have the new console and were looking for a reason to dive back into the game's Spain-inspired setting.

Lastly, it is worth stressing that unlike the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition line-up of games, the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet update is completely free and will simply require players to own the original game either physically or digitally. The update will be available on the Switch 2's launch day of June 5.