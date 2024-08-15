Destiny 2 players have had their account names changed by mistake, but Bungie is looking into the issue

A number of Destiny 2 players just lost their account names due to a mistake caused by Bungie's moderation tools.

As reported by GamesRadar, many players who have logged in to play the game from August 14 have noticed that their accounts have been renamed to "Guardian" followed by a sequence of random numbers with no reason provided.

Typically, Bungie account names are automatically changed if they violate the company's terms of service, like in instances of offensive language or personal information, but that doesn't seem to be the case here.

According to the developer, its name moderation tool is at fault and has mistakenly changed a "high number" of players' account names.

"We are tracking an issue where a high number of account names have been changed by our Bungie name moderation tool," the Destiny 2 Team said in an X / Twitter post. "We are actively investigating and expect to have more information tomorrow, including details on an additional name change token for all players."

Although Bungie is now investigating the issue, it seems some players are having no luck changing back their names from "Guardian" if they already possessed a name change token, saying that they are now unable to claim their original name.

"Appreciate the fast communication on the issue, I have name change tokens still but my original name appears blacklisted now so I had to change my name to something else," one user said in response.

Global community lead on Destiny 2, Dylan Gafner, also responded to the ongoing issue. They asked players to look for more information today as Bungie continues looking for a fix.

Earlier this month, Bungie laid off 220 employees less than two months after the release of its most successful Destiny 2 expansion, The Final Shape.

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons claimed that due to "rising costs of development and industry shifts", as well as "enduring economic conditions", the studio had to make substantial changes to its cost structure, affecting 17% of the Bungie workforce.

155 additional employees were also transferred over to Sony Interactive Entertainment. It was also announced that Bungie will be moving one of its projects - a brand-new action game set in a sci-fi fantasy universe - over to PlayStation Studios in order to form a new studio.