Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release date leaks ahead of official reveal

The release date for Dragon Age: The Veilguard has leaked online.

This comes just a few hours after BioWare officially announced that it would be unveiling the launch date for its fourth Dragon Age game in a new trailer scheduled to go live later today.

A snippet of the supposed trailer unfortunately leaked ahead of time and is currently making the rounds online. According to the end of the footage, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is set to arrive on October 31 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

The 21-second video features a montage of footage we've previously seen from the first gameplay demo that was released earlier this summer, but it's likely the first half of the new announcement trailer will feature a new look for fans.

The end screen also notes that pre-orders will go live after the trailer is released, which BioWare has now verified on social media.

You can watch the official release date reveal trailer here at 5PM BST / 9AM PST / 12PM EST.

Alongside a release date for the release date, BioWare has also shared a roadmap featuring weekly highlights about the game that will each offer a more in-depth look at The Veilguard in the lead up to its official launch.

Fans can expect new gameplay footage next week showcasing "high-level warrior combat" on PC, as well as get to know The Veilguard's characters in "Companions week", and more.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is a few months away, but BioWare has been gearing up for the launch all summer. Last week, the studio confirmed that the upcoming RPG won't feature the tactical camera and won't let players control companions.