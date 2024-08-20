Western Digital reveals a new 8TB PS5 SSD - and it costs about as much as two PS5s

Western Digital has just launched a new 8TB model of its officially licensed WD Black SN850P SSD for PlayStation 5, but it certainly doesn’t come cheap.

The drive is available now via the Western Digital store and costs $999 / £718.99. That's even more than the price of two brand new PS5 consoles, which would come to $999.98 / £959.98 (or $899.98 / £779.98 for the digital edition). It’s a lot to pay for any storage drive, but not actually unreasonable when you consider the high cost of other 8TB NVME SSDs.

According to the manufacturer, the WD Black SN850P offers a sequential write performance of 6,600MB/s and a sequential read performance of 7,300MB/s, which is well above the specifications recommended by Sony. This drive also comes fitted with an out-of-the-box heatsink, making for a very straightforward installation process.

The WD Black SN850P first launched back in 2023 in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities. Although the 2TB and 4TB models will still likely offer more than enough storage space for the vast majority of gamers, even more choice can only be a good thing.

Susan Park, the vice president of consumer products and strategic partnerships at Western Digital, said that the company was “proud to expand the WD Black SN850P lineup for the PlayStation 5 console to meet the capacity needs of today’s gamers.”

“With the officially licensed WD Black SN850P now available in an 8TB capacity,” she continued, “players can now store even more and continue to play with confidence knowing that their gaming experience will not be interrupted by latency issues.”

Each purchase includes a free month of PlayStation Plus Premium membership, giving access to the service’s expansive game catalog right out of the box. The drive will also become available at select physical and online retailers later this month

