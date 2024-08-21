The new Nacon Revolution X Unlimited Xbox controller features a nifty LCD screen - and it's coming later this year

Nacon has announced the Revolution X Unlimited wireless controller, the brand's latest gamepad that's compatible with Xbox consoles as well as PC and scheduled to launch during 'Fall 2024.'

It's already looking to be a big improvement over the Nacon Revolution 5 Pro, as the Revolution X Unlimited is an Xbox controller set to feature drift-resisting Hall effect thumbsticks, micro-switch d-pad, face buttons, six remappable buttons, and trigger locks. The controller supports 2.4GHz connectivity, as well as Bluetooth and wired connections.

What sets the Revolution X Unlimited apart, though, is the inclusion of an LCD screen in the center of the gamepad. Similar to the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, it looks like the screen can be used to switch between custom button profiles, monitor battery life, and - judging by the reveal trailer - enable a 'shooter pro mode' that's likely to be tailor-made for games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

REVOLUTION X UNLIMITED | Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In terms of battery life, Nacon has stated the controller can manage "up to 10 hours." That appears to fall short of its closest competitor, the aforementioned Stealth Ultra, which hardware writer Dash Wood noted lasted around 18 hours in his review. Still, the addition of an LCD screen is always going to eat into battery life so we're not too surprised by the relatively lower number here.

Nacon hasn't made any announcements in terms of price just yet. The Revolution 5 Pro retailed at $199.99 / £199.99. However, the PS5 controller didn't have some of the improvements the Revolution X Unlimited is bringing to the table - such as the LCD screen or micro-switch modules. With that in mind, I expect the Revolution X Unlimited to come in at its slightly more expensive price point. Still, those looking for a more premium Xbox or PC controller in the near future should take note.

