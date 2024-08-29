Nintendo has ended New Nintendo 3DS repair support due to lack of parts

Nintendo has officially ended repair support for the New Nintendo 3DS.

In a new X / Twitter post shared today to the Japanese Nintendo account, which has been machine translated, the company announced that repair services for the New Nintendo 3DS have now ended due to a lack of parts required to maintain the handheld console.

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced that when replacement parts for the Nintendo 2DS, Nintendo 2DS XL, and the New Nintendo 3DS were gone, its repair services would end.

Support for the Nintendo 3DS XL and standard Nintendo 3DS has already ended and now it's the New Nintendo 3DS's turn to lose the service.

"We are now discontinuing repair services for the Nintendo 2DS, New Nintendo 3DS, and New Nintendo 3DS LL systems as the period for retaining repair parts as stipulated in the repair service regulations for each product has expired," Nintendo explained in a support post at the time.

"As a result, we will end repair services for the Nintendo 2DS, New Nintendo 3DS, and New Nintendo 3DS LL systems as soon as our current stock of parts is depleted."

The company has now amended the post with an updated notice, which reads: "We have run out of parts necessary for repairs, so we are no longer accepting repairs for the New Nintendo 3DS system."

The only consoles part of the DS family that are still available for repair support are the Nintendo 2DS and Nintendo 2DS XL, but given the notice it's likely services will come to an end for both soon.

In July, Nintendo also ended repair support for the Wii U, explaining that it had "run out of parts necessary for repairs" and "will no longer be accepting repairs for Wii U consoles and peripherals".