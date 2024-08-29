Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch in November

Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy will finally make its Nintendo Switch debut later this year.

Announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, GSC Game World has revealed that the Legends of the Zone Trilogy, which includes all three games that make up the original Stalker series, including Shadow of Chornobyl, Clear Sky, and Call of Prypiat will be coming to Nintendo Switch on November 14.

These three versions have been optimized for Switch, featuring support for TV docked, handheld, and tabletop mode, as well as gyroscope integration and touchscreen controls.

"Thanks to these changes, the experience in the Chornobyl Anomalous Zone will feel authentic for all players - both for those who want to refresh their memories and for new stalkers," GSC Game World said.

The Stalker: Legends of the Zone Trilogy was first announced and released earlier this year on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility.

Before this, the three classic Stalker games were only available on PC and were also "refined" for a console.

GSC Game World is also set to release Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl on November 20, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and day one on Xbox Game Pass.

The upcoming game was set to release on September 5 but was hit by a two-month delay so the studio could smooth out some emergency bugs. Stalker 2 was also delayed back in January from its original Q1 2024 release date for similar reasons.