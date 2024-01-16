Stalker 2 gets September release date after being delayed due to ‘technical imperfections’

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl finally has an exact release date, although it’s later in the year than fans were initially expecting.

Specifically, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is now set to release on September 5, after being delayed from the vague Q1 release window that was previously announced. In a statement announcing the news, Ukrainian developer GSC Game World confirmed that this is “for the sake of yet another wave of polishing.”

Expanding on this, the developer explained that following Gamescom 2023, where attendees were able to experience Stalker 2 for the first time , the team concluded that “on the technical side of things, the game apparently needed more time in the oven.” This was despite the fact that, positively, “it absolutely felt and played like a Stalker game,” which was the team’s main intention.

“Throughout the frankly challenging development process, time was of the team's main essence,” the statement reads. “Seeing the scope of polishing and understanding the limits of the players’ patience, GSC was absolutely dedicated to releasing the game in Q1 2024. That, however, doesn’t change the fact that at the beginning of this year, certain technical imperfections still hold Stalker 2 below the expected standards for the final experience the fans are waiting for.

“This extended journey to the release will be supported with much more content from the game to be shared later this year.”

Stalker 2 has faced numerous challenges throughout its development process, which game director Evgeniy Grygorovych referred to during the acceptance speech for the ‘Most Wanted’ game award at PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted last year. At the time, he said: “[Stalker 2] was ambitious from the beginning, but evolved into an ultimate challenge. It holds extreme significance and a deeply personal connection for us, crafted amidst the most stressful conditions imaginable - including the pandemic, war, relocation, cyberattacks, life threats, and more.”

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to release on PC and Xbox Series X |S.