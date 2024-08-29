Metal Gear Solid 4 may finally make its way to current-gen consoles after spending 16 years on PS3

Don't lose hope, Metal Gear fans! Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots may still come to PC and current-gen consoles.

Last year, Konami released the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, featuring the first five games in the popular action-stealth franchise, including Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

Ever since, fans have been eager for the studio to re-release Kojima Productions' Metal Gear Solid 4 next, which has lived on the PlayStation 3 since its launch in 2008.

They're also hoping for a Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, considering the fact that they discovered placeholder buttons for Metal Gear Solid 4, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker on the official website in June last year.

Now, in a new interview with IGN, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura has strongly suggested that the company is planning to do just that.

"We definitely are aware of this situation with MGS4," Okamura said, when asked whether Metal Gear Solid 4 could potentially see a modern release.

"Unfortunately we can't really say too much at the moment with Vol. 1 containing MGS 1-3 dot dot dot… you can probably connect the dots!

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Right now we still are internally concerned about what we should be doing for the future of the series. So sorry, we can't really reveal anything at the moment. But stay tuned!"

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 is currently available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, which means that a potential Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 could see Metal Gear Solid 4 make its multi-platform jump for the first time in 16 years.