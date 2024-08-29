Star Wars Outlaws PS5 players may be in danger of losing their save file if they install the latest update

A new Star Wars Outlaws patch released specifically for PlayStation 5 has affected some players' save files.

Last night, Ubisoft sent out an email to certain PS5 players and informed them that they are required to install the latest patch intended to address a series of bugs, as well as implement a 40FPS mode, which seemingly wasn't present in some copies at launch.

However, the publisher noted that Patch 1.000.002 may cause save files to become corrupted and advised players to start fresh otherwise they'll be faced with game-progression issues.

"To best experience the Outer Rim, we rolled out a maintenance to make sure everyone is playing the latest version of the game," the email reads (via IGN). "As one of the players affected who had access to an older version of the game, we are aware you might be encountering some issues after this recent patch. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"Once you’ve confirmed you have the latest version, please start a new save to fully enjoy Star Wars Outlaws as our team intended. If you continue on a prior save you will unfortunately face issues and progression blockers."

Massive Entertainment's open-world Star Wars game is now available three days ahead of its official August 30 release date for those who purchased the Gold Edition for $109.99 / £94.99 or the Ultimate Edition for $129.99 / £114.99.

Players affected by the latest patch, and put in hours of game time during the access period, will now be forced to begin their adventure all over again.

"Bit of a bummer because I spent several hours in it last night and restarting would kill a lot of hype for the game for me," one Reddit user wrote.

Another said, "I’m disgusted. Paid $110 and played all night, 12 hour stretch. This is how Ubi thanks us??"

Ubisoft has since released another statement (via GamesRadar) that provides some additional context into the matter, as well as offered compensation rewards for PS5 players affected by the issue, including a trinket for their ship and Ubisoft Connect Units.

"On August 27, our teams identified an issue where some PS5 players were playing on a previous version of the game," a Ubisoft spokesperson said. "We quickly deployed an update and informed affected players to ensure their game was updated to the latest version (1.000.002) and advised that they begin a new save to avoid additional issues and progression blockers.

"We've followed up with affected PS5 players today to inform them we have provided them an in-game Trailblazer trinket as well as 100 Ubisoft Connect Units (to redeem for in-game rewards, for example) to make their return to the Outer Rim a little more special."