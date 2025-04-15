Metro 2033 was first released on March 16, 2010

To celebrate the game's 15th anniversary, its 2014 remake is now free to keep on Steam

The developers have also shared some small details on the next Metro game

Post-apocalyptic first-person shooter Metro 2033 originally released on March 16, 2010. The debut title from developer 4A Games, the game spawned multiple sequels and even a recent VR (virtual reality) spin-off in Metro Awakening.

Now, the studio has shared a new blog post to commemorate the game's 15th anniversary. "The legacy and success of Metro over the past decade and a half is something we at 4A Games are incredibly proud of," the post begins. It then reveals that long-time collaborator Dmitry Glukhovsky, author of the Metro book series upon which the games are loosely based, will continue working closely with the studio on "our next Metro title."

"It is amazing to see the advancement from the pages of a novel, into a fully realized game, through ever-improving sequels, and now into a global franchise with million of players," it continues. The anniversary will be marked with "events, deals and celebratory content on the Metro social media channels" with fans encouraged to share their fondest memories and favorite moments with the hashtag #Metro15.

Originally founded in Ukraine, 4A Games is now headquartered in Silema, Malta - though retains a 150 strong team in Kyiv. In addition to a new Metro game, the studio is currently working on "a brand-new unannounced IP" and wants to assure fans that "work is continuing on both of our projects despite missile strikes, air-raid sirens, and terror still raining down on Ukraine."

"These circumstances are incredibly challenging, the situation remains dangerous and not within our control, but we are currently as safe as possible," the post reads. "We want to manage your expectations around the reveal of the next Metro title, it will be ready when it is ready, and we can’t wait for you to see it."

With this in mind, I wouldn't expect much more news about the upcoming game any time soon. Still, the post reveals that it will feature "an even darker story" with an emphasis on themes like "conflict, the struggle for power, the horrors of tyranny, and the price of freedom" for a "hard-hitting, political, anti-war" story.

If you head over to Steam right now, you are able to claim a free copy of Metro 2033 Redux, the 2014 remaster of Metro 2033, to keep which would be the perfect introduction to the franchise for newcomers. This offer is only available to until April 16, so I would act fast if you want to get your hands on it.

