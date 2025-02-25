Beware of spoilers! Early copies of Assassin's Creed Shadows have been leaked weeks before its release

Assassin's Creed Shadows has leaked one month ahead of its March release date

Some players were able to get hold of eary copies that were being sold online

Ubisoft has called the situation "unfortunate" and says any game footage being spread online doesn't represent the final product

Assassin's Creed Shadows has leaked one month ahead of its release after some players received physical copies early.

Earlier this week, it was reported (via VGC) that the upcoming Assassin's Creed title was already out in the wild after fans discovered some players were streaming the game and leaking certain elements online.

A Reddit post currently doing the rounds features screenshots of someone who was able to buy a physical PS5 copy of the game. They also offered proof of the game being downloaded on their system as well as several photos of them playing as one of the two playable protagonists, Naoe, alongside their current loadout and level.

The version the leaker owns is apparently "a much older build with none of the improvements added in from the delays".

It's not exactly clear how many copies were leaked, but it's claimed that some players were able to purchase copies online from third-party sources. One user in the same Reddit thread was able to provide a screenshot of a Facebook Marketplace listing, offering PS5 copies of the game for $100.

Ubisoft has since responded to the leaks and said that any footage shared online is not representative of the final product.

"We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its official release," Ubisoft said in a statement on X / Twitter. "The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game.

"Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers."

Assassin's Creed Shadows, which was originally supposed to launch on November 12, 2024, was once again delayed from its new February 14, 2025, release date in January.

The game will now launch on March 20, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.