New leak claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release will come in April

A leaker claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on April 17 for PS5

Preorders open on March 25 and there will be a Standard and Premium Edition to choose from

Preordering the Premium Edition will allow two days early access

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is reportedly coming to PlayStation 5 next month.

That's according to the reliable leaker Billbil-kun for French outlet Dealabs, who claims that after a few months of Xbox and PC exclusivity, MachineGames' first-person action-adventure game will finally be released for PS5 on April 17, 2025 (via Eurogamer).

The game was recently spotted on the ESRB website and a French user on X / Twitter also spotted a PS5 listing that originally mentioned a May 30 release date before the same user said it was changed to April 17, days later.

Billbil-kun claims that the PS5 version will be up for preorder on March 25, 2025, in Europe and that there will be two versions of the game available at launch, including a Standard and Premium Edition.

The leaker was unable to find any information about a potential PS5 Collector's Edition.

Billbil-kun has a strong previous track record of PlayStation-related leak accuracy so this is definitely one to take notice of.

Just like the Xbox and PC versions, players who preorder the Premium Edition will be able to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle two days early, on April 15.

It's also said that both the Standard and Premium Editions will be available as physical copies and be priced the same as the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions.

So this means the Standard will cost $69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99, while the more expensive Premium Edition will cost $99.99 / £99.99 / €109.99.