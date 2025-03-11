Doom: The Dark Ages' director confirms DLC is in the works and says the game won't end the way 2016's Doom begins: 'If we took it all the way to that point, then that would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories'

There's no chance the Slayer will end up in a coffin

Doom: The Dark Ages
(Image credit: ID Software)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages is a prequel, but won't end the way 2016's Doom reboot begins with the Slayer in the coffin
  • Game director Hugo Martin says this wouldn't allow the team to tell more stories
  • Martin also said the team is working on DLC so the game can't end with the Slayer in a coffin

Doom: The Dark Ages might be a prequel, but developer iD Software confirms it won't end the way 2016's Doom begins.

If you haven't played Doom, the game begins with the Slayer locked inside a coffin until he breaks free. Since Doom: The Dark Ages is a prequel to this story, some players have started to form ideas about how the upcoming game will end.

However, according to game director Hugo Martin, this won't happen as it would mean the team wouldn't be able to tell more medieval stories.

"I mean, that would end the Dark Ages, the medieval chapter of the Doom saga. This is kind of like the Chronicles of the Slayer," Martin told PC Gamer.

"So if we took it all the way to that point, then that would mean that we couldn't tell any more medieval stories. And I'm not announcing projects or anything other than to just say it's better to leave it open."

Martin went on to reveal that iD Software has downloadable content (DLC) planned for Doom: The Dark Ages, which would also go against the idea of the Slayer ending up in a coffin at the end of the game.

"We do have a DLC and things like that, so it won't - I'm not giving away spoilers - but it doesn't end with him [in the coffin]," the game director added.

"The story is that they collapsed a building on top of him and then put him inside of that sarcophagus that we find him in at the beginning of 2016. And this game doesn't end that way."

Doom: The Dark Ages launches on May 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass on day one.

