Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins for Iron Man and Spider-Man mains this week

Marvel Rivals is adding two new hero skins on March 20

The Iron Man's Steam Power and Spider-Man's Spider-Punk 2099 suits will be available in the in-game store

The costumes will likely cost between $15 and $25

Hopefully, you've been saving up your Units because Marvel Rivals' next update will add two new hero skins this week.

The small patch is set to go live on March 20 and will introduce Iron Man's Steam Power and Spider-Man's Spider-Punk 2099 suits to the in-game store.

"The streets of Marvel Rivals are about to get LOUD! Iron Man's Steam Power and Spider-Man's Spider-Punk 2099 suits are bringing two majestic visions of alternate timelines - an innovative past and a raw, unfiltered future," NetEase Games announced in a new X / Twitter post.

It's not clear how much these skins will cost just yet, but they could be priced similarly to other costumes in the store depending on their rarity. Ideally, you can expect each one to cost between $15 and $25.

⚙️ Steam meets rebellion. Tech meets anarchy. 🕷️The streets of Marvel Rivals are about to get LOUD! Iron Man's Steam Power and Spider-Man's Spider-Punk 2099 suits are bringing two majestic visions of alternate timelines - an innovative past and a raw, unfiltered future.💥 In… pic.twitter.com/lPnBaYB63sMarch 17, 2025

This is the second new skin for Spider-Man to be added within two months. In January, NetEase Games and Insomniac Games teamed up to bring Marvel's Spider-Man 2's iconic Advanced Suit 2.0 to the game.

Marvel Rivals is currently in the middle of Season 1: Eternal Night Falls, which introduced the Fantastic Four's Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. Season 1.5, which was released last month, finally added the remaining members of the superhero squad, Human Torch and The Thing.

We don't know when Season 2 will launch just yet, but recent leaks claim it will be on April 11. We'll keep you updated on any official announcements.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors