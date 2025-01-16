This spidey suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming to Marvel Rivals later this month

Marvel Rivals is getting a new Spider-Man skin from Insomniac Games' Spider-Man 2

The Advanced Suit 2.0 can be unlocked on January 30

The collaboration celebrates the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC

NetEase Games and Insomniac have teamed up to bring Marvel's Spider-Man 2's iconic spidey suit to Marvel Rivals later this month.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which first launched on PS5 in 2023, is set to arrive on PC on January 30, and to celebrate the occasion, Marvel Rivals players will be treated to a new Spider-Man suit inspired by the game.

In a new X / Twitter post from NetEase Games, it was announced that the Advanced Suit 2.0 will be coming to the team-based shooter on the same day of Spider-Man 2's PC launch.

"Take the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) in Marvel Rivals, the Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius's science with Peter Parker's genius," NetEase Games added. "Crafted for the toughest battles, it symbolizes Spider-Man's true grit as a hero."

🕷️ The Advanced Suit 2.0 Arrives to Celebrate the PC Launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2! 🕸️Take the first look at Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) in Marvel Rivals, the Advanced Suit 2.0 blends Otto Octavius's science with Peter Parker's genius. Crafted for the toughest battles, it… pic.twitter.com/LiyXRzkjcIJanuary 15, 2025

The Advanced Suit 2.0 is a legendary costume and can be unlocked in Marvel Rivals' in-game store, suggesting that it won't be a free skin.

It's unclear at this time how much the suit will cost, but it could be priced similarly to other skins in the store depending on their rarity, so around $15 to $25.

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls launched last week bringing with it highly-requested balance changes for several heroes while also introducing the Fantastic Four to the roster.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors