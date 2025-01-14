The Blood of Dawnwalker is a new single-player dark fantasy RPG from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's former game director

The Blood of Dawnwalker is a dark-fantasy action role-playing game (RPG) coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 's game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz is leading the project

The game is the "first chapter in a brand new role-playing sage"

Polish studio Rebel Wolves has officially unveiled the first look at its debut game The Blood of Dawnwalker, a single-player, dark-fantasy action RPG featuring bloodsucking vampires.

Alongside the game's gritty cinematic trailer, it was confirmed that The Blood of Dawnwalker is "the first chapter of a brand new role-playing saga" and will be coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The project, which is being built in Unreal Engine 5 and published by Bandai Namco, is led by former The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, alongside other former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers.

In the game, you play as Coen, a young man turned into a Dawnwalker who must use his skills and new vampiric strength to save his loved ones.

"Face your foes - be they human, monster, or the ticking clock itself. But remember - the real evil may bask in the sun's light, and the most loyal of allies could lurk under the cover of night," the game description reads.

The game's official website also offers some more details about what we can expect from the dark fantasy game, including a first look at The Blood of Dawnwalker's open-world and a glimpse at some third-person action against a terrifying monster.

We also know it will be set in 14th-century Europe as "Bloody conflicts sweep the lands, and the Black Death comes for the survivors." During this time, vampires size opportunity while "other creatures of the night follow their lead".

Rebel Wolves announced The Blood of Dawnwalker last year alongside a piece of artwork teasing the game after rumors began circulating online. At the time, Tomaszkiewicz also shared that the game would "be as gigantic as The Witcher" and even the size of the game's Blood and Wine expansion (via Eurogamer).