Former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk devs reveal title for upcoming game from their new studio

Rebel Wolves, a team of developers composed of CD Project Red veterans, has revealed some tantalizing details about its ongoing project.

The folks at Rebel Wolves are known for their roles in developing fantasy classic The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and gritty sci-fi adventure Cyberpunk 2077 before moving on to found their own studio.

In a tweet from Rebel Wolves, the studio revealed the working title for its upcoming project, now known as Dawnwalker, as well as some intriguing key art. The art depicts a shadowy figure wielding a sword with mysterious symbols above their head.

Together, the title and image suggest something vampiric or, at least, vampire-adjacent - a feeling made all the more blatant by the figure's sinister claws and the ominous, blood-red background.

The tweet was also thin on the details: "Usually we don't comment on rumors. However, since we've heard something through the grapevine... Yes, we are working on Dawnwalker!"

Though Rebel Wolves is entirely independent from CD Projekt, fans of The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine expansion pack will find the vampiric imagery familiar. The expansion, which took place in the vibrant fantasy kingdom of Toussaint, saw grizzled protagonist Geralt of Rivia uproot a vampiric conspiracy in a land of knights and castles.

The icon above the shadowy figure in the key art is curious, however, in how it seems rooted in real-world Christian iconography. Though we don't know if Dawnwalker will be set in a supernatural version of our own world, it would be fascinating to see Rebel Wolves' veteran developers try their hand at crafting an adventure set in a version of our own reality.

On the studio's website, Rebel Wolves outlined its mission statement. "We’re industry veterans, but we’re hungry for more. We want to create amazing virtual worlds, filled to the brim with powerful emotions and unique experiences. Most of all, we want to share our boundless passion for video games. We know what players love, because we’re players ourselves."

The site describes Rebel Wolves' current project as a "AAA IP, story-driven RPG saga for PCs and next-gen consoles." We can't wait to hear more as development continues.

