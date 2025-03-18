Starfield could be getting a PS5 release after fans spot a PlayStation logo on work-in-progress Creation

published

Another Xbox exclusive could be making the jump to PS5

Starfield
(Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios)
  • A Starfield fan has discovered a PlayStation logo attached to a Creation
  • The Creation has now been removed but the logo's appearance suggests the game could get a PS5 launch soon
  • Fans believe a PS5 announcement could arrive alongside the game's next big update

Starfield could be getting a PlayStation 5 release sooner than we think.

As reported by IGN, a fan over on the game's subreddit has discovered a PlayStation logo attached to a work-in-progress Starfield Creation, specifically a ship decal.

The Creation has now been removed, but the original poster thinks it was intended for beta testers since the PlayStation logo appeared only on this one Creation.

They have added the Playstation logo to a creation. (I think they are beta testers, the logo only appears on one creation) from r/Starfield

Although Bethesda hasn't confirmed a PS5 launch at this time, fans believe a potential release could arrive alongside the game's next major content update.

"I'd imagine the release would also coincide with a big content update they've clearly been working on since Shattered Space (Along with a potential expansion announcement as we all know they're working on one to be released this year)," one user replied in the thread.

If a Starfield PS5 release is planned, it's possible an announcement could be made during the annual Xbox Games Showcase, which usually takes place between June and July.

Starfield coming to PS5 wouldn't be surprising considering Microsoft's ongoing multiplatform push. It kicked off last year, when Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded made the jump to PS5, with the latter two also getting a Nintendo Switch release.

Earlier this year Xbox boss Phil Spencer didn't rule out the idea of Starfield coming to PlayStation when asked, and also has been on record saying he wants to release more Xbox exclusives on other platforms, with games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle already scheduled to get a PS5 launch this Spring.

Demi Williams

