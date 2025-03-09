GTA 6's console-only launch reminds me of how much I despise console exclusivity - is it worth waiting years for PC ports?

We're edging closer to finally welcoming the arrival of arguably the most anticipated game of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6, which will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in late 2025, but there's one big problem I have.

Just like many other big AAA titles, it won't be making its way to PC at launch - and probably won't for quite a while, reminding me once again of just how much I dislike console exclusivity as a PC gamer.

I made it clear in a previous article that waiting for a title like GTA 6 with PC as my primary platform is painful. I do indeed have the opportunity to buy it on my PS5 first and play on PC later down the line, but it's not an easy choice when the PC port will more than likely be the superior product - it also doesn't help that there are discussions that the game will cost more than the already egregious $70 / £70 / around AU$110 industry-standard asking price (don't even get me started on that).

Now, I must highlight a key difference - exclusivity for first-party Sony games (while still very annoying) is a bit more reasonable, especially since many of them have made their way to PC recently and will continue to do so. However, timed exclusivity - particularly in this case, since Rockstar Games is not owned by a console manufacturer like Sony or Microsoft - is downright infuriating.

PC ports may need extra time to be optimized, but that's not always the case...

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

PC ports of console games do need extra time to optimize, and while I'm fully aware of that (especially with all the dreadful recent ports), there are multiple games that launch on both PC and console on the same date and are well-optimized.

A prime example of this is the recent launch of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 from Warhorse Studios - now before I am hunted down for using this as a reference, I am very cognizant that Rockstar Games' standard when it comes to open-world games is far above most other developers in terms of scale, so it will take extra time for attention to detail. But Warhorse's title has launched on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC simultaneously, and is currently being lauded for its immersive open-world experience, along with great optimization and hardly any performance issues.

By this metric, games like GTA 6 should only launch once it's ready for all platforms instead of consoles alone - yes, that means even if it has to be delayed for optimization sake, but I beg to differ that this is the reason why it won't come to PC day one.

I fully believe that Rockstar's blockbuster titles could be released on consoles and PC on the same date if its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, sanctioned it - but a staggered release will tempt PC players like myself to buy the game on console from fear of missing out, and then potentially wait more than a year to buy it again on the desired platform.

This is the strategy Take-Two Interactive has adopted for years, dating back to GTA 4's PC launch several months after consoles - it's obvious that this will boost sales, and it reiterates the reasons of why I hate console exclusivity (I'm looking at you Sony).

Timed exclusives need to be eliminated, for good

(Image credit: Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Microsoft's new approach is that gamers should be able to play all games regardless of the platform - we've seen Xbox games announced for PS5 recently (with a large majority already on PC), but the same can't be said on Sony's end.

Sony may not be obliged to follow the same sentiment as its rival (regarding first-party exclusives) which is fair, but not so much so for its timed exclusives. Final Fantasy 16 from Square Enix (who also isn't owned by Sony), released on PS5 in 2023 and launched on PC a year later. Resident Evil 4 (remake) VR Mode is still exclusive to Sony's PSVR2, despite Capcom being a third-party partner. Death Stranding released on PS4 in 2019, and launched on PC in 2020. Do you see where I'm going with this?

In my opinion, it's completely unfair and unjust for third-party games to be held as an exclusive to one platform - there may indeed be cases where titles need more time in the oven for PC, but I certainly don't think it's always the case.

PC (and even in some cases Xbox) owners should not have to wait years for a port due to timed exclusivity - and in this case regarding GTA 6, there will be PC gamers (who don't own any consoles) that may feel forced to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X to avoid spoilers and dive into the highly anticipated game right away.

It's unlikely that this will change any time soon: my biggest compromise has always been cross-saves being a prerequisite for timed exclusives, as this will at least give gamers a guarantee of picking up where they left off on another platform. Will this happen though? Honestly, I doubt it - and that is why change must start soon.