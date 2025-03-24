SteamOS is about to change handheld gaming PCs as HP finally considers ditching Windows 11
Microsoft's Windows just ain't it for handheld gaming...
- HP says it's now considering making a handheld gaming PC thanks to Valve's SteamOS
- SteamOS will soon be available on other handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go S
- The reason why HP hasn't made one yet is because of Microsoft's Windows 11
Sales of handheld gaming PCs continue to grow year by year, with a steady stream of new releases from Lenovo, Asus, and MSI, but one PC manufacturer has been missing in action - and the reason why may not come as a huge surprise.
As reported by Notebookcheck (via an interview with XDA), HP is now considering making a handheld gaming PC powered by Valve's SteamOS, as its Senior Vice President and Division President of Gaming Solutions, Josephine Tan, confirmed. And if you were wondering why it took so long, it's because of Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system.
Tan suggested that she has struggled with using Windows 11 and further hinted at the operating system's lack of simplicity, especially for handheld owners when resuming games—a feature that devices like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck take advantage of. This meant there were no plans from HP for a handheld.
However, now that Valve's SteamOS will be available for other handhelds besides the Steam Deck (like the Lenovo Legion Go S), Tan made it clear she is open to the idea of making a handheld gaming PC. While SteamOS still has some disadvantages, notably its inability to launch games with anti-cheat software baked in, and no official support for features such as frame generation, the user experience is still arguably much better than when using Windows 11 on a handheld.
Microsoft should take this as a heads up...
If it wasn't clear enough already, Windows 11 hasn't been one of Microsoft's best releases in recent years: I'd say it's one of the worst I've seen in terms of bugs and seemingly neverending issues (specifically with its 24H2 update), and for a handheld gaming PC enthusiast, it's just not up to the job.
Aside from 24H2's frustrating bugs, Windows 11 pales in comparison to SteamOS for handhelds - and while it's understandable that there’s no 'portable' mode for Windows 11, as Microsoft's focus is on desktop PCs and laptops, it's another reason why many are moving away from the OS.
It's gotten so bad that I've considered installing Bazzite (a SteamOS clone) on my main desktop PC - and testing it out on my Asus ROG Ally for months suggests that it might not be a bad idea. Ultimately, this should be a wake-up call for Microsoft. Windows 11, besides its current 24H2 issues, just doesn’t work for handhelds, and with the popularity of handheld gaming PCs showing no sign of slowing down, now would be the perfect time for Microsoft to look into making its operating system work better on these devices - otherwise, it could really start to miss out.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You may also like...
- Playing Assassin's Creed Shadows at 8K with the Nvidia RTX 5090 was a nightmare - until I turned on Multi Frame Gen
- Finally, the more powerful Lenovo Legion Go S model has a release date - but the price is a gut punch
- Intel makes its XeSS 2 upscaling tech easier to add to games - here's why that's good news for PC gamers with tight budgets
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Playing Assassin's Creed Shadows at 8K with the Nvidia RTX 5090 was a nightmare - until I turned on Multi Frame Gen
Finally, the more powerful Lenovo Legion Go S model has a release date - but the price is a gut punch