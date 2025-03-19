Intel fans, rejoice - XeSS 2 is coming to more games, as its SDK is available for all developers to download

News
By published

Great for the MSI Claw...

A render of an Intel CPU in a futuristic PC.
(Image credit: Intel)
  • XeSS 2's SDK is now freely available to game developers, as Intel releases it via GitHub
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature XeSS 2 when it launches on March 20
  • This will be great for handheld, Intel Arc GPU, and ultrabook laptop gamers

While AMD and Nvidia make big moves for gamers with the Radeon RX 9000 series and RTX 5000 series GPUs respectively, Intel remains a potential dark horse for affordable PC gaming this generation. Its already-launched Battlemage Arc B580 and B570 GPUs offer strong alternatives to AMD and Nvidia's more affordable options - and now, it's taken a great step that will further help gamers.

As reported by TweakTown, Intel's XeSS 2 SDK is now available to download via GitHub, meaning game developers will be able to implement the technology (with full functionality) into their games. This means XeSS 2 (powered by AI) Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and XeLL Low Latency will likely show up in upcoming titles - and the prime example is Assassin's Creed Shadows, which will feature XeSS 2 and launches on March 20.

A wide range of Intel's hardware including the Arc B580 and B570, Lunar Lake APUs, and the full suite of Intel Core Ultra laptop chips will have access to the full range of XeSS 2 features, notably within the best Ultrabooks and the recent MSI Claw 8 AI+. However, some older hardware won't have access to XeSS 2's Frame Generation due to a lack of AI capabilities - this is similar to Nvidia's DLSS 3 and 4, as its AI-powered Frame Generation tech isn't available on RTX 3000 and older GPUs.

In short, Team Blue is making a serious effort to catch up to AMD and Nvidia; the Battlemage GPUs are a great starting point, and future enhancements to its XeSS technologies could take it a step closer.

Image of the MSI Claw 8 AI+

I want it... (Image credit: MSI)

This has me even more excited to own an MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld...

As much as I love my Asus ROG Ally, it's gradually starting to collect dust. I yearn for a more powerful handheld gaming device, to push performance levels higher, and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ looks like the perfect answer. With XeSS 2's SDK now readily available for developers, it's probably the ideal time to get my claws on a Claw.

AMD's FSR 4 won't be available on anything other than RDNA 4 hardware - and that's a huge bummer for me and many other hoping that the likes of the ROG Ally or Lenovo's Legion Go (including its new prototype) would benefit retroactively from the new upscaling technology. The only other serious option (for now) is the MSI Claw 8 AI+, as it has access to all of XeSS 2's offerings - and I've been absolutely gushing over it based on performance showcases and benchmarks.

The same goes for Ultrabooks using compatible Intel processors - gamers will be able to enjoy XeSS 2 in more games in the future, and as integrated graphics keep improving, it's exactly what is needed for more variety away from Nvidia and AMD: it's worth noting that DLSS 4 and FSR 4 are already available in a decent amount of titles (a number that will only continue to grow), so it's great to see that Team Blue has made efforts to expand XeSS 2's reach.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Intel Logo
Intel's rumored 'Celestial' GPUs could finally give Nvidia and AMD cause for concern
An Intel Arc B580 on a table
Intel is taking the budget GPU market by storm - leaked Arc B570 benchmark shows solid performance for a very reasonable price
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
The MSI Claw 8 AI+ being shown off at IFA 2024
Ignore the Nintendo Switch 2 hype – the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is here to take the handheld gaming crown, if you can find one
A man riding a rocket with the AMD Ryzen logo on the side.
AMD raises the bar for gaming on lightweight laptops – its new Strix Halo chip could run games better than an Nvidia RTX 3060
AMD
AMD looks set to compete with Nvidia in the laptop GPU space - Team Red claims Ryzen AI Max 395+'s iGPU outperforms RTX 4070 laptop GPU
Latest in Gaming PCs
Alienware Area-51 on blue background with price cut text overlay
The brand new Alienware Area-51 has just got its first price cut - here's why I'm still hesitant to recommend it
A render of an Intel CPU in a futuristic PC.
Intel fans, rejoice - XeSS 2 is coming to more games, as its SDK is available for all developers to download
An illustration of a desktop computer and monitor on fire in what appears to be hell
The GPU market is an absolute mess right now, and I don't blame console players for staying away
cyberpowerpc gamer supreme gaming PC on orange background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
I've looked through all the available RX 9070 XT pre-builts and this is the gaming PC I'd buy with my own cash
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
Alienware Aurora R16
The Alienware Aurora with an RTX 5080 is now available but I wouldn't buy it personally, for these reasons
Latest in News
Adobe AI agents
Adobe launches 10 new AI agents to automate key marketing workflows
Windows 10
Microsoft gets into the spam game by again emailing Windows 10 users to prod them to upgrade to Windows 11 – is the nagging going too far now?
An Android phone being held in the hand
These malicious Android apps were installed over 60 million times - here's how to stay safe
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Leaked Galaxy S25 Edge pricing gives us a clearer idea of how the super-slim phone will fit into Samsung's lineup
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip SE may launch months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7
ransomware avast
Billions of credentials were stolen from businesses around the world in 2024
More about gaming pcs
Alienware Area-51 on blue background with price cut text overlay

The brand new Alienware Area-51 has just got its first price cut - here's why I'm still hesitant to recommend it
An illustration of a desktop computer and monitor on fire in what appears to be hell

The GPU market is an absolute mess right now, and I don't blame console players for staying away
Canon EOS R5 Mark II on yellow background with lowest price text overlay

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II is our camera of the year and it just got its first-ever price cut
See more latest
Most Popular
An Android phone being held in the hand
These malicious Android apps were installed over 60 million times - here's how to stay safe
Windows 10
Microsoft gets into the spam game by again emailing Windows 10 users to prod them to upgrade to Windows 11 – is the nagging going too far now?
Adobe AI agents
Adobe launches 10 new AI agents to automate key marketing workflows
Xbox Adaptive Joystick
The Xbox Adaptive Joystick has arrived, and you can buy it now exclusively at the Microsoft Store
Nvidia GTC 2025
Nvidia, Google, and Disney's AI-powered Star Wars robot is absolutely the droid I've been looking for
Frank Castle holding Matt Murdock against a locker in Daredevil: Born Again episode 4
Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 ending explained: who is Muse, what does Sic Semper Systema mean, who is Adam, and more big Marvel questions answered
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
Leaked Galaxy S25 Edge pricing gives us a clearer idea of how the super-slim phone will fit into Samsung's lineup
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip SE may launch months after the Galaxy Z Flip 7
ransomware avast
Billions of credentials were stolen from businesses around the world in 2024
Google Pixel 9 front and back
Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away