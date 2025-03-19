Intel fans, rejoice - XeSS 2 is coming to more games, as its SDK is available for all developers to download

XeSS 2's SDK is now freely available to game developers, as Intel releases it via GitHub

Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature XeSS 2 when it launches on March 20

This will be great for handheld, Intel Arc GPU, and ultrabook laptop gamers

While AMD and Nvidia make big moves for gamers with the Radeon RX 9000 series and RTX 5000 series GPUs respectively, Intel remains a potential dark horse for affordable PC gaming this generation. Its already-launched Battlemage Arc B580 and B570 GPUs offer strong alternatives to AMD and Nvidia's more affordable options - and now, it's taken a great step that will further help gamers.

As reported by TweakTown, Intel's XeSS 2 SDK is now available to download via GitHub, meaning game developers will be able to implement the technology (with full functionality) into their games. This means XeSS 2 (powered by AI) Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and XeLL Low Latency will likely show up in upcoming titles - and the prime example is Assassin's Creed Shadows, which will feature XeSS 2 and launches on March 20.

A wide range of Intel's hardware including the Arc B580 and B570, Lunar Lake APUs, and the full suite of Intel Core Ultra laptop chips will have access to the full range of XeSS 2 features, notably within the best Ultrabooks and the recent MSI Claw 8 AI+. However, some older hardware won't have access to XeSS 2's Frame Generation due to a lack of AI capabilities - this is similar to Nvidia's DLSS 3 and 4, as its AI-powered Frame Generation tech isn't available on RTX 3000 and older GPUs.

In short, Team Blue is making a serious effort to catch up to AMD and Nvidia; the Battlemage GPUs are a great starting point, and future enhancements to its XeSS technologies could take it a step closer.

I want it... (Image credit: MSI)

This has me even more excited to own an MSI Claw 8 AI+ handheld...

As much as I love my Asus ROG Ally, it's gradually starting to collect dust. I yearn for a more powerful handheld gaming device, to push performance levels higher, and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ looks like the perfect answer. With XeSS 2's SDK now readily available for developers, it's probably the ideal time to get my claws on a Claw.

AMD's FSR 4 won't be available on anything other than RDNA 4 hardware - and that's a huge bummer for me and many other hoping that the likes of the ROG Ally or Lenovo's Legion Go (including its new prototype) would benefit retroactively from the new upscaling technology. The only other serious option (for now) is the MSI Claw 8 AI+, as it has access to all of XeSS 2's offerings - and I've been absolutely gushing over it based on performance showcases and benchmarks.

The same goes for Ultrabooks using compatible Intel processors - gamers will be able to enjoy XeSS 2 in more games in the future, and as integrated graphics keep improving, it's exactly what is needed for more variety away from Nvidia and AMD: it's worth noting that DLSS 4 and FSR 4 are already available in a decent amount of titles (a number that will only continue to grow), so it's great to see that Team Blue has made efforts to expand XeSS 2's reach.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors