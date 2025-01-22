Ignore the Nintendo Switch 2 hype – the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is here to take the handheld gaming crown, if you can find one

MSI's new Claw 8 AI+ has limited availability with only some customers receiving orders

The release date was set for January 15 in the US, and February 11 in the UK

It's currently only available at Currys in the UK

CES 2025 saw a range of upcoming handheld gaming PCs revealed, including Lenovo's Legion Go 2 prototype. While the Nintendo Switch 2's announcement came shortly after the tech event, it's hard to believe that it stands a chance against the new slate of handheld gaming PCs, notably MSI's Claw 8 AI+ – at least, if you can manage to find one in your region.

As reported by VideoCardz, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is suffering from limited availability at launch, with only a few users in the US getting their hands on the device despite its original 15 January launch date from MSI.

The same issue seems to apply to users in the UK. The release date was set for 11 February, but at time of writing there's only one preorder listing of the Claw 8 AI+ – at Currys, priced at £899. The fact that it's only available on one retailer site in the UK, and only a small number of users in the US have managed to get their hands on it, certainly suggests issues with availability.

The Claw 8 AI+ utilizes Intel's Lunar Lake Ultra 7 258V processor, for improved gaming performance over the previous Claw A1M model, thanks to the Intel Arc 140V integrated GPU. Based on multiple previews including my colleague John Loeffler's hands-on coverage, MSI's latest model looks set to outperform the Asus ROG Ally X and potentially even the currently-in-prototyping Legion Go 2 (powered by AMD's new Z2 Extreme APU).

While we're still awaiting official Nintendo Switch 2 specifications, the rumored internal specs are underwhelming, to say the least: it's supposedly set to use the Cortex-A78AE processor (reportedly using Nvidia's DLSS upscaling tech), and only 8GB of RAM. That doesn't stack up well against the AMD Z1 Extreme, with 16GB of RAM used in the original ROG Ally.

(Image credit: MSI)

Will limited availability and price impact the MSI Claw 8 AI+'s success?

While we're only a month into 2025, we'll be seeing handheld gaming PC additions from both MSI and Lenovo with the Claw 8 AI+ and the upcoming Legion Go S, which we also demoed at CES. Considering the pricing of the Claw 8 ($899 / £899 / around AU$1,400), combined the limited availability, it may lose out to other handhelds that are already available, despite appearing to be the stronger performer on paper.

When it comes to handheld gaming PCs, affordability is what matters most. I'm sure the Core Ultra 7 258V will prove to be incredible for the Claw 8 AI+, alongside the hefty 80Whr battery, but its rather steep pricing could end up being a dealbreaker (especially if this limited availability continues).

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've stated it before with handheld PCs – just look at the likes of Acer's Nitro Blaze 11, with pricing of $1,099 (around £1000 / AU$1,740) that could well be its downfall. The same could apply here, even if it's slightly cheaper than Acer’s monster handheld. At those prices, if you don't already own a desktop gaming PC, it makes little sense to opt for a handheld. However, I'm hoping its Claw 7 AI+ counterpart could be a compromise, using the same processor but with a 54.5WH battery and 7-inch screen instead, at $799 / around £700 / around AU$1,245.